    Northampton Saints’ Tom Wood and Sale Sharks’ Jean-Luc du Preez have both been handed suspensions by EPCR following disciplinary hearings today. Wood has received a three week ban while Du Preez has been banned for four weeks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Northampton flanker Wood was cited for a dangerous clearout on Leinster’s Josh van der Flier in the 69th minute of the Saints’ 35-19 Heineken Champions Cup defeat in Dublin last Saturday.

    The flanker was said to have broken Law 9.20(b), which states: “A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.’

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    Appearing before an independent Disciplinary Committee via video link, Wood accepted he had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card.

    The committee determined the offence was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point. Taking into account the player’s guilty plea and expression of remorse, the committee reduced the sanction by one week before imposing a three-week suspension.

    Wood will be free to play on Monday, 11 January 2021, and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

    Sale Sharks No 8 Du Preez, has been suspended for four weeks after he was alleged to have struck Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson with his shoulder, and/or tackled the player dangerously during the Scottish side’s 16-15 win at the AJ Bell Arena.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Like Wood, Du Preez accepted that he had struck with his shoulder in a dangerous manner that warranted a red card.

    The committee then determined the offence was at the mid-range and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point. There were no aggravating factors and taking into account the player’s guilty plea and expression of remorse, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by two weeks before imposing a four-week suspension.

    Du Preez is free to play on Monday, 18 January 2021, and can to appeal the decision.

    Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now