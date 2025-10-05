Northampton spoil Gloucester party despite nearly squandering lead again

Northampton survived a remarkable second half Gloucester fightback to win an epic Gallagher Prem clash 37-35 at Kingsholm.

The Saints almost blew another huge lead, a week after they were held to a draw by Exeter after being 33-7 in front.

This time, they were 24 points clear at the break, but ultimately overcame a lengthy list of absentees to triumph in bonus-point fashion.

Northampton raced clear by half-time after tries from flanker Tom Pearson, centre Tom Litchfield, scrum-half Archie McParland and full-back George Hendy, while Anthony Belleau kicked four conversions and a penalty.

But a chaotic second period saw Gloucester recover through touchdowns by lock Cam Jordan (2), centre Will Joseph, flanker James Venter and prop Afo Fasogbon, with Ross Byrne kicking five conversions as Saints saw Hendy, Pearson and Tom Lockett collect yellow cards.

A run of seven successive home league wins since Bath toppled them in October 2024 ultimately came to a halt, though, despite Northampton almost completely unravelling.

Saints were without 19 players – including their four-strong British and Irish Lions contingent – through injuries or unavailability, and two Belleau penalties in the second half breathlessly saw them home.

Gloucester shaded the initial exchanges, with Byrne at their attacking forefront, but Saints struck first through a fourth-minute try for Pearson.

Wing Edoardo Todaro proved the initial creator through a brilliant offload, and after Litchfield went close, Pearson finished off and Belleau converted for a 7-0 lead.

Gloucester were rocked back on their heels but matters rapidly deteriorated as Saints stung them again when centre Rory Hutchinson sent his midfield partner Litchfield over for a well-worked score, to which Belleau again added the extras.

Gloucester’s vaunted attacking game had failed to function during an error-strewn opening quarter, while poor technical discipline also surfaced, allowing Belleau a 35-metre penalty chance that he gratefully accepted.

Gloucester skipper Tomos Williams tried to spark his team, yet slow ball thwarted any threatening attacking intent as half-time approached, and Saints’ 17-point advantage was not seriously threatened.

Northampton continued to thrive on Gloucester’s mistakes, and they capitalised amid feeble defending for a third try as Hutchinson’s creative instincts again surfaced, allowing McParland a simple finish.

Belleau’s third successful conversion meant Gloucester were 24 points adrift and seemingly with little hope of making inroads, but Saints were not finished as Hendy’s touchdown, converted by Belleau, made it 31-0.

Jordan then opened Gloucester’s account through a short-range effort, and Byrne added the conversion, yet they had a mountain to climb halfway through the contest.

Joseph gave them hope with a fine solo try just two minutes after the restart that Byrne converted, and when Hendy was yellow-carded for offside quickly after a Belleau penalty, it confirmed a small swing in momentum.

Venter then crossed following Pearson’s exit, increasing the Kingsholm noise level, and the drama continued as Gloucester briefly led courtesy of Jordan’s second score and a Fasogbon touchdown.

But Byrne was sin-binned during the closing minutes and Belleau stepped up to kick a match-clinching penalty as Saints prevailed in an extraordinary encounter.