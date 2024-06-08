Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Northampton player ratings vs Bath | 2023/24 Premiership final

By Liam Heagney
Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam lift the Premiership title for Northampton (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton player ratings live from Twickenham: The Saints came marching into London looking to end their 10-year wait for a Gallagher Premiership title and give the legendary Courtney Lawes a celebratory send-off before his switch across the Channel next season.

Come the final blow of referee Christophe Ridley’s whistle after an exhausting, riveting, edge-of-seat classic in front of 81,699 entertained spectators, it was Northampton who were celebrating as 25-21 come-from-behind winners thanks to a 73rd-minute converted try from Alex Mitchell.

They will feel mightily relieved. Despite being a man-up following the 22nd-minute red-carding of Beno Obano for shouldering the head of Juarno Augustus, they were unable to convincingly kick on and win this with something to spare.

They did go 12 points up courtesy of tries from Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme within six minutes of Obano’s departure.

However, Bath then showed how excellent a team they are by gradually reeling in the Saints and passing them out, Finn Russell kicking them in front with a 67th-minute penalty on the back of tries from Thomas du Toit and Will Muir.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Northampton
25 - 21
Full-time
Bath
All Stats and Data

It seemed as if the man-down Bath were set to be crowned champions of England for the first time since 1996 only for replacement George Hendy, who had been at fault for the Muir score, to dance through from halfway and set up Mitchell.

The sub then went on to be responsible for the title-sealing rip of Bath’s possession with the clock deep in the red. Here are the Northampton player ratings:

15. George Furbank – 8
Began with a classy first-minute try-saving tackle on Matt Gallagher to rescue the fumbling Sleightholme. Having been electric all year when joining the line at just the right time, he thundered onto the Lawes offload for the Freeman score and also gave Sleightholme the pass for his kick and chase try. Finished as his team’s kicker, converting the Mitchell try and making light of the loss of the injured Smith.

14. Tommy Freeman – 8
Has carried his added heft throughout 2023/24 with great enthusiasm and that power was seen in his super 13th-minute tackle on Muir. Gleefully scored 11 minutes later and went to tackle his heart out to ensure he was on the winning team, being involved with Hendy in the game-ending stoppage of a last-gasp Bath carry.

13. Burger Odendaal – 6
The ex-Wasps centre asked some bruising questions in the midfield traffic but his day ended in a heap on 44 minutes when double-teamed by Russell and Underhill and lost the ball near the try line.

12. Fraser Dingwall – 7
Back at the ground where he lapped up a career highlight try for England versus Wales four months ago, he showed best when attacking even though Cameron Redpath put in a fine Bath display.

11. Ollie Sleightholme – 8
The league’s leading try-scorer started with a fumble but his skill was sport on when kicking beyond the Bath defence to race through and score. That made his day.

10. Fin Smith – 7
Rookie of the year, the recently turned 22-year-old is mentally made of steel. Look at his composed reaction to striking an upright with his first penalty kick; he joined a ruck a few minutes later and then casually kicked a drop goal when he rejoined the attack in the next phase. Shrugged off a second-half knock at 18-all but was gone on 70 after another disabling bang with his team behind.

9. Alex Mitchell – 8
Came in for an avalanche of attention. Ben Spencer was glued to him, and there was also an early driven-to-seat-of-the-pants tackle backwards from the excellent Sam Underhill. Stuck at it, though, and came through to score the decisive try, running an intelligent support line off Hendy’s left shoulder.

1. Alex Waller – 6.5
The veteran prop’s last outing before retirement, he put in a useful first-half shift that included topping his team’s interval tackle count. His slow second half, though, included the no-roll penalty that allowed Bath to close to two points and then there was a scrum-free concession. Exited on 53.

2. Curtis Langdon – 6
Described by Saints’ scrum coach Matt Ferguson in a RugbyPass interview this week as “a really stinky bit of cheese that gets to the back of your throat”, but Langdon wasn’t a catch-the-eye standout here in his 58th-minute performance.

3. Trevor Davison – 6.5
Had a difficult start at the scrum, inviting Russell to have an early penalty kick that he missed. Settled after that, going on to win a set-piece pressure reliever after Bath had closed to 15-10. Similar to Waller, however, he struggled in the second half with Bath’s momentum growing. Another gone on 58.

4. Alex Moon – 6.5
Bayonne-bound this summer, he initially came to the boil nicely in this one to help his team into their 12-point lead but then lost his way and was called ashore 10 minutes from time with his team trailing.

5. Alex Coles – 7
Although he finished as his team’s joint-best tackler with Freeman, he endured plenty of second-half adversity. That was a frustrating no-release on 64 followed by a knock-on some minutes later with Saints three points down.

6. Courtney Lawes – 7.5
The Brive-bound Saints legend began with a not-rolling-away penalty that gave Bath a nine-minute, three-point lead. His class soon materialised, though, with the sweet offload from the tackle in the move that got his team their lead with Freeman’s try. Then it was all about attitude and he just did enough to keep his team composed to secure their comeback win.

7. Tom Pearson – 7
This canny recruit from the busted London Irish could have been marked down as the going got tough in the second half and he was hooked on 61, but it was his power surge on the carry that electrified Saints for their two first-half tries, action that deserves much praise.

8. Juarno Augustus – 7.5
Having grown his reputation brilliantly throughout this season, he was levelled by Obano’s red-carded shoulder to the head and hit high again four minutes later when also carrying from his 22. Stuck at it but his not-rolling infringement, which gave Bath their lead, was his last act.

Replacements:
Saints went with a six-two forwards/back split and they had to dip into those reduced backline options with Hendy (8.5) needed for the injured Odendaal four minutes into the second half. He had a demoralising introduction, being at fault for the fumble that gave Muir the score-levelling try on 51, but he hit back brilliantly, creating the decisive try for Mitchell and also having other fine involvements.

Busy tackler Emmanuel Iyogun (7.5), who gave up a scrum penalty on 69 with his team trailing but won one after they had retaken the lead, immediately followed into the fray for the tiring Waller, with Sam Matavesi (6.5) and Elliot Millar-Mills (6.5) both arriving on 58.

Lewis Ludlam (7) was next for Pearson on 61 and his experience was important in Saints rebounding from the crisis of Bath going in front soon after. Sam Graham (6.5) came on with Saints behind, with Temo Mayanavanua, who missed a last-minute lineout catch, and Tom James following on 70.

Related

Matt Ferguson: 'A player said I was a disgrace, let the school down'

The unsung assistant coach had just spent 40 minutes the other day with RugbyPass discussing the captivating resurgence of Northampton and his unorthodox route into professional coaching.   

Read Now
Comments

1 Comment
j
john 1 day ago

We will never know if they would have won had bath kept 15 men on field biggest winner was rugby great support for both teams very good match

Comments on RugbyPass

f
finn 9 minutes ago
England pick 6 uncapped players for tour of Japan and New Zealand

Flabbergasted that Langdon hasn’t been included. Not sure why Oghre has been included over him. I had hoped to see Tuima and Moon selected. We could do with another big tighthead lock to backup Martin, and with Earl starting at 8, Roots and Cunngham-South also able to cover 8, and Barbeary and Fisilau likely to break though in the next few years, its not clear if we need to still be investing in Dombrandt, so he could have been dropped to allow another locking option. I also would have gone for Pearson over Ben Curry, but appreciate its a marginal call. At scrum half I think its a massive shame we’re not going to see JVP in action. He’s a massive talent. I’m on the record as saying I think Cairns should have been the 3rd scrum half selected, but with JVP out of the picture I think the duo of Spencer and Randall is pretty good as backup to Mitchell. Not sure why Northmore and Carpenter are in the squad. At fullback the pecking order goes (1) Furbank; (2) Steward; and then arguably (3) and (4) would be Marcus Smith and Tommy Freeman, so its not clear what Carpenter adds. Similarly at 13 Northmore is unlikely to get a look-in ahead of Slade, Lawrence, & Dingwall, and might also be behind Freeman. Given we lack any specialist 12s, I would have liked to see someone like Seb Atkinson get picked, and if we dropped both Northmore and Carpenter that could allow both Tuima and Moon in in the forwards. Finally, its hard to question the selection of Tom Roebuck, but given that Roebuck, Feyi-Waboso, Freeman, and Sleightholme are all primarily 14s, I wonder if there’s an argument that Murley could have been included instead of Roebuck as he is a specialist left wing? I appreicate not many people will agree with me on this given that Freeman and Sleightholme can both do a good job at 11, but they are different roles and it is good to select specialists where possible.

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 19 minutes ago
The one Wales selection ripped as 'demoralising' by Ian Gough

“is currently with Japanese fourth division team Secom Rugguts.” Wow I bet he’s well prepared then 🤣 In other news the NZRU need to make a dispensation to get Brodie back immediately due to a similar locking crisis

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

Great read Nick. Thought the shift to more contested kicking in the second half was an encouraging show of nous from the Brums. Hopefully that same nous has been applied in review of the previous game and forthcoming strategy for the Blues this weekend. Was there anything to learn from how the Crusaders got over them and the Reds pushed them? Or is it just apples and oranges and the Brums must play their own game? Brumbies certainly ain’t going to bully them at scrum time.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 2 hours ago
How deep into the barrel must the All Blacks look for their next lock?

Josh Lord has the most upside, but at only 106kg you can see why he's more injury prone than Blackadder. It’s also ridiculous that Fabian Holland doesn't qualify until the end of 2025, when he's been in NZ since high school. Yet kiwi players all over the place virtually have an arm through another nations jersey before they’ve even hopped on the plane because of some silly heritage ‘link’ to a country they’ve never set foot in. Ridiculous.

9 Go to comments
J
Jen 3 hours ago
How deep into the barrel must the All Blacks look for their next lock?

Look, I’m only 5’2” but I’m strong AF and if someone can chuck me on their shoulders I’m totally open to giving it a crack.

9 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
How deep into the barrel must the All Blacks look for their next lock?

The silver lining to the lock injury/lack of depth situation is that a number of these guys will get a run for the ABs this year when they otherwise wouldn’t have, and a couple of them will show that they have what it takes at the higher level. On average they are definitely on the shorter side, but Ireland’s locks in particular have shown you don’t need to be over 2m to be a world class lock. If Sotutu is selected he will be able to take some of the line out burden as he is one of the best in the country in that department. I hope that Razor will be bold with his selections.

9 Go to comments
M
Mark 3 hours ago
How deep into the barrel must the All Blacks look for their next lock?

Ah Kuoi could well be the man under the radar who gets a crack in the squad if he has a screamer on the weekend. He wouldn’t be the first to sneak in under the radar and stranger things have happened.

9 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 4 hours ago
Beauden Barrett on the Ireland players who were 'targets' for the All Blacks

No, Sam Cane. The Jordie tackle happened 10 mins from time, so it was nowhere near “go home” time for the ABs. A conversion would’ve given Ireland a 3pt lead, hardly a match-winning margin with 8 mins left.

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 4 hours ago
Akira Ioane to leave Blues after iconic 10-year career

Playing very well this year and deserves this chance We will now see the Japanese born Akira lining up for Eddies Brave Blossoms next year 😀

5 Go to comments
S
Simon 5 hours ago
What Johann van Graan has been saying about the Beno Obano red card

Referees are now determining results by being forensic with their analysis of head contact. This is down to World Rugby. In this one, both players had bent their knees with the Bath prop’s target being the chest of the ball carrier. The Northampton carrier was lowering himself into contact in order to try and break the tackle or if not make as many metres after contact as possible. There was head contact but ultimately it was a rugby collision and should not even have been a penalty. Far too often the first thought is red card and not understanding the mechanics of a carry into contact and a dominant tackle.

4 Go to comments
J
Jamie 5 hours ago
How deep into the barrel must the All Blacks look for their next lock?

Jamie Hannah is one for the future also ..As for leawere and Strange both are rocks and diamonds type players for everything they do good they then do something twice as bad ..With big paddy out id be putting Darry as back up for Barrett and Vaai

9 Go to comments
T
The Late News 7 hours ago
Rory Kockott: 'I've had hundreds of messages - one said he wanted to see my wife bleed'

Great article Jamie. Rory was and remains unique.

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 8 hours ago
Akira Ioane to leave Blues after iconic 10-year career

The call of the ATM league is not to be ignored.

5 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 9 hours ago
Akira Ioane to leave Blues after iconic 10-year career

Another wasted talent , should of been 6 for All Blacks in 2017 or 8 in 2018 ready for the 19 World Cup …

5 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
The Obano red card and four other Premiership final talking points

> Barbeary never returned Probably a tactical blunder. He’s allowed to return after being tactically subbed right? Normally your loosie makeup and bench would be designed to utilize a fresh Barbeary again later on. It’s good that the crowds are slowly returning. I think even last year the finances would have a better outlook but the fans comin back will insure the league survives. I think have separate tiers is good for the game, for the teams who want to be competitive, but stay true to a lot of rugbys values in the Championship. The Premiership won’t need to relegate anyone for a good couple of decades now, they can just have a very thorough frmework of criteria for adding teams.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 12 hours ago
Akira Ioane to leave Blues after iconic 10-year career

Well done Akira on a great career so far, good luck with the rest. Hope to see you on an International paddock this year.

5 Go to comments
M
MattJH 13 hours ago
Akira Ioane to leave Blues after iconic 10-year career

He’ll dominate in Japan. Good move. Very disappointing he never reached his potential in NZ. Could have been a special player.

5 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
Fresh blood as Rassie Erasmus names 35-man Springboks squad

So are they going to have a squad of like 45 this summer, or are they going to drop a load of the young players from this squad once those playing for the bulls become available? If SA do well this year it will be because of their experienced players, not their young talent. Given how little blooding of youngsters there was in the last cycle, Erasmus will likely keep relying on the same small group of 30-somethings until their bodies start giving out. If SA go ahead with the insanely busy 2026 schedule I've seen mooted then they’ll probably use that year as the opportunity to build genuine depth.

4 Go to comments
A
Anthony 14 hours ago
RFU statement: George Ford ruled out of England tour

While wishing ford a successful recovery at least Borthwick will now Have to play one of the Smiths for a full game . Marcus rejuvenated the England attack when ford was taken off against Ireland . To me it was a defining moment when he s ored the winning points . Argument over. It was there for all to see . The cheer when Marcus came on said everything . Both Smiths are the future . Dont think we will see ford again now .

3 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
Fin Smith lifts lid on race for coveted England 10 jersey

Hopefully Borthwick goes with just 2 specialist fly halves. Furbank and Slade are probably better 10s than Atkinson, and it’s more important that we see a number of options at 12 than that the squad is clogged up with 10s who aren't going to play

1 Go to comments
