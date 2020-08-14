7:59am, 14 August 2020

New Gloucester boss George Skivington have named his XV to face Worcester in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership restart fixture at Sixways. The former London Irish assistant took over at Kingsholm in late June following the departures of head coach Johan Ackermann and director of rugby David Humphreys.

He has now chosen a team that will be captained by Lewis Ludlow and includes old favourite Jonny May on the wing following his return to Gloucester from Leicester.

May is joined by fellow England international Jack Singleton, who will make his first start for Gloucester at hooker. From the bench, Logo Mulipola, Jack Stanley and Matt Garvey also look set to make their debuts for the club.

Head coach Skivington said: “Worcester are a tough outfit and they know how to have a good battle. They are one of those teams where it’s extremely tough to go to Worcester and win.

“It’s a good challenge. It’s down the road, so it is a derby. It’s a good game for me to start off and be involved in because I know it will be tough.

“Worcester will put our lads under big pressure. Our characters will be tested from a fit, aggressive team. So a nice one to start with in terms of finding out what we are about, but a tough game to start with because I know what Worcester are about.”

GLOUCESTER (v Worcester, Saturday)

15. Jason Woodward; 14. Ollie Thorley, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Billy Twelvetrees, 11. Jonny May, 10. Danny Cipriani, 9. Joe Simpson; 1. Val Rapava-Ruskin, 2. Jack Singleton, 3. Fraser Balmain, 4. Ed Slater, 5, Freddie Clarke, 6. Ruan Ackermann, 7. Lewis Ludlow (capt), 8. Jake Polledri.

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker, 17. Logovi’i Mulipola, 18, Jack Stanley, 19. Matt Garvey, 20. Jack Clement, 21. Stephen Varney, 22. Tom Seabrook, 23. Louis Rees-Zammit.

