New Argentina era begins with 9 changes from World Cup bronze line-up

New Argentina boss Felipe Contepomi has named his first side of his tenure, making nine changes to the starting XV that will take on France on Saturday in Mendoza to the one that last ran out for the Pumas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Argentina great took over from Michael Cheika at the conclusion of the World Cup last year, where the Pumas finished in fourth place following a 26-23 loss to England in the bronze final.

Loosehead Thomas Gallo, captain and hooker Julian Montoya, flanker Marcos Kremer, fly-half Santiago Carreras, wing Mateo Carreras and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente are the only survivors in the starting XV from that match at the Stade de France.

Brodie Retallick opens up on Walk the Talk | Trailer | RPTV All Blacks and lineout king Brodie Retallick opens up to Jim Hamilton in the latest episode of Walk the Talk. Full episode coming soon, exclusively to RugbyPass TV Coming Soon Brodie Retallick opens up on Walk the Talk | Trailer | RPTV All Blacks and lineout king Brodie Retallick opens up to Jim Hamilton in the latest episode of Walk the Talk. Full episode coming soon, exclusively to RugbyPass TV Coming Soon

Despite plenty of changes, ASM Clermont Auvergne winger Bautista Delguy is the only member of the starting line-up that was not part of the World Cup campaign last year.

The bench is slightly more experimental, however, with lock Franco Molina and flanker Bautista Pedemonte poised to make their debuts. Props Ignacio Ruiz and Lucio Sordoni, and flyhalf Tomas Albornoz all have fewer than ten caps as well.

Argentina France All Stats and Data

Argentina XV

1. GALLO, Thomas (23 caps)

2. MONTOYA, Julián (95 caps) – captain

3. BELLO, Eduardo (21 caps)

4. ALEMANNO, Matías (94 caps)

5. PAULOS, Lucas (12 caps)

6. MATERA, Pablo (98 caps) – vice-captain

7. KREMER, Marcos (64 caps) – vice-captain

8. OVIEDO, Joaquín (2 caps)

9. BERTRANOU, Gonzalo (57 caps)

10. CARRERAS, Santiago (42 caps)

11. CARRERAS, Mateo (17 caps)

12. DE LA FUENTE, Jerónimo (78 caps)

13. MORONI, Matías (80 caps)

11. DELGUY, Bautista (25 caps)

15. BOGADO, Martín (3 caps)

Replacements

16. RUIZ, Ignacio (7 caps)

17. VIVAS, Mayco (21 caps)

18. SORDONI, Lucio (5 caps)

19. MOLINA, Franco (debut)

20. PEDEMONTE, Bautista (debut)

21. BAZÁN VÉLEZ, Lautaro (13 caps)

22. ALBORNOZ, Tomás (5 caps)

23. ORLANDO, Matías (58 caps)

ADVERTISEMENT