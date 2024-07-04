Gloucester tie down Pumas lock Matias Alemanno

Gloucester and Argentina lock Matias Alemanno has signed a new deal with the club.

The 32-year-old has spent the last four seasons at Kingsholm after arriving from the Jaguares in 2020, and has gone on to make 67 appearances for the Cherry and Whites to date.

The lock is currently on international duty with Argentina, who host France over the next two weeks. With 94 caps to his name already, Alemanno may return to the West Country a centurion after the Rugby Championship.

“I am very happy to extend my time in this special place, which has become home for me and my family,” the Argentine said.

“I love the team and the people at this Club, wearing the famous Cherry & White jersey and running out in front of our amazing fans at Kingsholm.

“I can’t wait for the future and to see what we can achieve as a team.”

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington added: “Anyone who’s made nearly 100 appearances for their national side is clearly an exceptional player.

“Mati is a very humble, hard-working rugby player and a big leader too. He’s settled here in Gloucestershire with his family and become an important part of this team.

“A player of Mati’s calibre is always going to have other options available to him, so we’re delighted that he’s committed his future to Gloucester Rugby.”

The announcement came the same day Gloucester CEO Alex Brown penned an open letter to Gloucester fans declaring his “full support” of Skivington after a patchy campaign last season, and vowing a change of style heading into September.

“We want to entertain at Kingsholm,” he wrote.

“We want to make you proud of your team. We want everyone here to enjoy what they do; we believe that comes with a freedom and license to be creative.

“We have been guilty of not taking that approach, of potentially being too restrictive in our game and that may have put unnecessary pressure on all of us; coaches and players alike.

“That pressure can quickly mount and becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy and arguably, we found ourselves in that cycle last season.”