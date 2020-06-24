8:23am, 24 June 2020

Leone Nakarawa has decided to stay on at Glasgow until summer 2021, the Warriors confirming that the extension announced by new boss Danny Wilson was agreed with the Fijian prior to the coronavirus lockdown and is subject to a work visa.

It was thought that Nakarawa, who returned to Scotstoun in January on a short-term deal after he had his Racing 92 contract terminated, could switch to Super Rugby for 2021.

However, he has instead decided to stick by the club he debuted for in November 2013 and then lifted the 2015 Guinness PRO12 title with prior to his departure to Paris where he became European player of the season for 2017/18 season.

Nakarawa fell out with the French club following his delayed return to France after his 2019 World Cup campaign in Japan with Fiji, and Glasgow has again become his home from home away in Europe.

Wilson told the Warriors website: “Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season. His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him. As a coach, I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against.

“Leone offers expertise and experience in a variety of positions in the pack and I know how popular he is with players and supports. I’m looking forward to working with him as we move forward into the new season and conclude the 2019/20 season.”

Since returning to Glasgow in January, the 6ft 6in, 32-year-old, has turned out for the club on just two occasions in the Guinness PRO14 but he already appeared in the top five of the league’s offloads table.

He sits joint fourth, with ten offloads to his name, tied with Cardiff Blues stand-off Jarrod Evans, who played nine league games to date.

In his only other appearance since returning to the club, Nakarawa opened the scoring in Glasgow Warriors 45-7 Heineken Champions Cup victory over Sale Sharks driving over from close range after just three minutes.

The lock is currently in Fiji and will remain and train in the country until August as he awaits the birth of his child.