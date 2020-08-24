9:26am, 24 August 2020

Munster’s RG Snyman will undergo an MRI scan today as the Irish province await news on the extent of the knee injury suffered during Saturday’s defeat to Leinster. Snyman only lasted seven minutes on his debut appearance for Munster, injuring his knee as he landed after contesting a Leinster lineout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the game Munster head coach Johann van Graan admitted the injury looked “pretty serious”, and the province will desperately hope their headline signing isn’t facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Snyman was not the only player struck down with injury in a bruising return for rugby in Ireland, with prop Dave Kilcoyne also set for an MRI scan today after sustaining an ankle injury against the reigning Pro14 champions.

Munster have also confirmed that Jean Kleyn, who replaced Snyman early in the first half, “underwent imaging in hospital and was discharged” after picking up a neck injury. The player will undergo further imaging today to investigate the extent of the issue.

James Cronin, who was pulled out of the Munster starting XV before kick-off, suffered a low-grade groin strain and will continue to rehab this week.

Jack O’Donoghue suffered a concussion in training last week and will follow the graded return to play pathway under supervision of the medical team.

Mike Haley (calf) will return to team training this week, although there was no further update on the fitness of Joey Carbery (ankle) – who was recently ruled out for an “indefinite” period of time– Dan Goggin (ankle) and Roman Salanoa (abdominal).

ADVERTISEMENT

Munster are on a down day today as they prepare for Sunday’s Pro14 meeting with Connacht.

Earlier today Leinster confirmed that Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier are all expected to be in the mix for their game against Ulster after picking up minor injuries against Munster.