5:58am, 24 August 2020

Leinster have provided some promising news on the fitness of a number of key players following Saturday’s bruising Guinness Pro14 defeat of Munster at the Aviva Stadium. In their first game back following the rugby restart, Leo Cullen’s Leinster team ran out 27-25 winners against their old rivals, although a number of players picked up injuries across a thrilling 80 minutes.

The good news for Leinster is that Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Johnny Sexton are all expected to be available for Saturday’s game against Ulster.

Healy (arm), Van der Flier (hand) and Ireland captain Sexton (thumb) were all removed from the game during the second half as a precautionary measure having picked up minor injuries, but the Pro14 champions hope all three will be in the mix for selection this weekend.

The outlook for tighthead Tadhg Furlong is less clear.

Furlong wasn’t in the squad for the Munster game having picked up what Leinster describe as a ‘minor back injury’, and will be further assessed this week ahead of the Ulster game.

Rhys Ruddock, who was also absent last weekend, will be monitored as he rehabs a minor quadriceps injury.

One player who will certainly play no part against Ulster – who suffered a 26-20 defeat to Connacht – is wing Dave Kearney. The 31-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in the second-half of the Munster game and while no timeframe has been given for his recovery, he has been ruled out of featuring against Ulster.

Tighhead Vakh Abdaladze had a procedure on a long-standing back issue last week and will require further assessment in the coming weeks.

Leinster are also hopeful that flanker Dan Leavy will increase his training involvement this week as he steps up his recovery from a long-term knee injury which has seen him miss over 12 months of rugby to date.

There was no new update available on Fergus McFadden (calf), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Adam Byrne (hamstring) and James Ryan (shoulder).

Munster were also hit hard with injuries during a thrilling return for rugby in Ireland, with new signing RG Snyman removed after just seven minutes with a knee injury.

