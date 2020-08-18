7:20am, 18 August 2020

Munster and Ireland’s Joey Carbery will remain in the wars for another indefinite period of time following the latest update from the Irish province on his ongoing injury layoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johann van Graan’s Munster side pick up the thread of their stalled 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 campaign when they visit Leinster at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday but Carbery, who hasn’t played since a January 3 appearance at Ulster, won’t feature as the 24-year-old was told by a specialist to delay to his return to action.

Coach van Graan said: “As disappointing as the latest news is, we have Joey at the centre of it all, going through this, and doing everything right in making sure that when he returns to the pitch he stays on the pitch.

Saracens’ Owen Farrell opens up about mental health in a powerful video with football’s Rio Ferdinand

“That is what we all want at the end of this. Undoubtedly it has been a tough blow for him, but he has shown great resilience already and will do everything that is asked of him for this next phase also.

“A serious injury like his can heal in different ways and now that we are moving into the return to rugby stage, the ankle isn’t where it should be in hitting those next markers. David (Nucifora), Andy (Farrell) and I spoke with Joey last week and all want what is best for him. We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all.

?? PLAYER UPDATE | @JoeyCarbery’s return has been delayed as he continues to rehabilitate his ankle. JvG said: "He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs." Full details ??#SUAF ? — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 18, 2020

“Our priority is to look after him. He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future. We are here to support Joey at every stage, giving him the time he needs. There is a lot of rugby to be played in the coming season and we look forward to welcoming Joey back when he is fully recovered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carbey added: “It’s an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I’m making good progress over the last couple of weeks. Even though the ankle isn’t where it needs to be just yet, I have full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon and I will be back better than ever. I just need time right now.

“I’d like to say thank you to the IRFU and Munster for their continued support and for having my back throughout it all. I’d also like to thank my girlfriend Robyn and my family for always being there when I need them. Lastly, to the fans, I’m so excited to get back out in front of you guys. It’s going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together.”

In other Munster player news, Tadhg Beirne resumed team training this week following a low-grade leg injury.

Common sense seems to have prevailed ahead of Euro restart https://t.co/Xq2ioKMCMM — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT