Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
United Rugby Championship

Munster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2023/24 URC semi-final

By Philip Bendon
Jack Crowley

Munster player ratings: Munster Rugby’s reign as the BKT URC champions came to an abrupt end as they lost at home to the Glasgow Warriors 17 – 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conceding an early try against the run of play would put Munster on the back foot, and they simply could not recover.

Here is how the Munster players fared in the loss.

1. Jeremy Loughman – 6
Enjoying a back-and-forth battle with Zander Fagerson, the Irish international had a good showing at scrum time to go with his usual dynamism around the pitch.

2. Niall Scannell – 5
A pretty average showing from the experienced hooker who cost his team an opportunity late in the first half to attack by not clearing a ball from the base of a well-set ruck. Whilst not solely his fault, the line-out struggled once again today, and he didn’t bring a huge amount to the attack.

3. Stephen Archer – 7
Aging like a fine wine, the 36-year-old has reinvented himself under the current coaching staff. Immovable in the scrum, it is work in the loose that has been most impressive, as does a lot of the hard yards in the close quarters. Highlighting his confidence on the ball, the big tighthead deputised as scrumhalf on numerous occasions.

Set Plays

4
Scrums
14
100%
Scrum Win %
79%
12
Lineout
12
75%
Lineout Win %
75%
4
Restarts Received
5
100%
Restarts Received Win %
80%

4. Fineen Wycherley – 4
Left with big shoes to fill as RG Snyman dropped to the bench and Thomas Ahern was made unavailable, he struggled at line-out time and conceded some unnecessary penalties, which put his team under pressure.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 8
When big moments were needed, the captain stood up with his trademark turnovers coming to the fore. Unfortunately, his efforts were undone by his lock partners, who both struggled to have any impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Peter O’Mahony – 6
At his controversial best as he got stuck into Matt Fagerson in the early exchanges, the 34-year-old remains the heartbeat of Munster Rugby. As the battle heated up and Munster felt like they were running into a brick wall, the veteran had seen key moments of gamesmanship that got his team some much-needed momentum.

7. John Hodnett – 8
Powerful in the carry, Hodnett punched holes in the otherwise stingy Warriors’ defence. Utilising his skillset by placing him in the backline at line-out time, he operated as a third centre from strike plays.

8. Jack O’Donoghue – 5
Industrious throughout and remained committed to carrying into heavy traffic despite getting little joy in terms of yards.

Territory

10%
38%
16%
37%
Team Logo
Team Logo
53%
Territory
48%

9. Craig Casey – 6
Bombarded with constant breakdown pressure, he adapted reasonably well to get the ball away from the ruck.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Jack Crowley – 6
Tasked with handling a bombardment of direct runs from Sione Tuipulotu, he was brave but did get bowled over on a few occasions. In attack, he probed the Warrior’s defence but had little joy as he was routinely met by a brick wall. He kept trying, but there were few options around him to make any real impact.

11. Simon Zebo – 5
Strong in the air and made his tackles but had little influence in terms of attack as he struggled to get into the game as much as he normally would when playing fullback.

12. Alex Nankivell – 8
The fulcrum from which the Munster backline rotates with his line-busting ability, soft hands, and defensive nous makes him the complete package. While his red card at the end was disappointing, it made little difference, as Munster were facing an uphill battle to salvage a result.

13. Antoine Frisch – 5
Recovered well from a poor first half to have some good moments in the second half. His loose pass to Nankivell handed the Warriors the opening try against the run of play, and Munster struggled to recover from there. Overall not his best game in the red shirt before he joins Toulon.

14. Shane Daly – 7
Munster’s unheralded hero, Daly, relishes the freedom to roam around the park in Mike Prendergast’s attacking system. Popping up all over the park, Daly is the perfect safety net for Crowley as a willing carrier or kick chaser. Defensively, he routinely makes the correct read and has the physicality to make an impact.

Momentum

0'
HT
FT
Munster
Glasgow

15. Mike Haley – 6
He had a few nice moments as a link player in the wider channels, but most of his work was done in defence as he dealt with a peppering of high balls, which he, by and large, handled well.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Diarmuid Barron – 5
He secured up the line and had some good carries, but not enough to get his team over the line.

17. John Ryan – 4
In conjunction with Jager, he had a tough outing in the scrum as he failed to get to the level of Loughman.

18. Oli Jager – 4
Really struggled at scrum time against Oli Kebble and brought very little in the loose.

19. RG Snyman – 3
A very poor showing from the Springbok, who had several uncharacteristic mistakes with knock-ons and a very poor penalty concession on the halfway line when Munster was in a purple patch. Putting John Ryan under pressure with an unnecessary offload ended the contest.

20. Gavin Coombes – 6
Brought some impetus from the bench as a carrier, but his biggest impact was around the breakdown, where he had a crucial turnover immediately. You can’t help but feel that he should have started.

21. Conor Murray – 6
Brought a level of calm to a chaotic breakdown but had very little front foot ball from to which work with.

22. Sean O’Brien – 4
Joining Snyman in having basic errors, O’Brien struggled to get to the pitch of the game when he entered the fray and was found wanting defensively as he was caught narrow.

23. Alex Kendellen – 5
Only had ten minutes to have an impact but didn’t really have any influence in a lost cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

2

Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final

3

'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

4

Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

5

Ulster confirm 2 star signing among 43-man squad for 2024/25

6

'Huge... rapid... I don't think I've seen a more complete athlete'

7

England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

8

Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

The Argentine left home in difficult circumstances but has flourished in the wet Scottish city.

FEATURE

'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.'

Leinster are stacked with Irish superstars and the URC semi-final is a delicious hors d'oevre ahead of the titanic Springbok Test series

FEATURE

Leinster 'sitting on a sharp stick' for running of the Bulls

It's uplifting for the URC that Ireland's most successful province are under pressure to deliver in Pretoria.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BeegMike 16 minutes ago
Some TV critics reckon 'Leo Cullen is under a lot of pressure now'

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

2 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 19 minutes ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Best team in the world, ends third in the URC

27 Go to comments
A
Andrew 19 minutes ago
Injury-stricken Chiefs know ‘the job ain’t done’ after famous semi-final win

Tyrone Thompson is no mug as a hooker.replacement.

2 Go to comments
a
andy 34 minutes ago
Rapid rise: Chiefs’ Wallace Sititi goes ‘to another level’ against Canes

Hurricanes fan Sititi awesome D Mac my man of match his control was unreal and his tackling

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 42 minutes ago
Hurricanes v Chiefs: Canes beaten by a better team, All Blacks bolter emerges

The team that finished second certainly had the easiest draw through the playoffs. It's going to be tough for the Chiefs to put in another big effort after that battle.

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 59 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bulls | 2023/24 URC semi-final

Good omen for the Springboks. Lekker

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 1 hours ago
Glasgow vs Munster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What just happened?😲

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Bulls vs Leinster | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eish Ireland. Warrappened?

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 3 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

O’Mahony’s problem is that he becomes fixated about getting even, IMHO that is why he’s getting hooked - he just loses the plot.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Terrible officiating, by both ref and TMO. At best it was unconscious bias. It’s the dirtiest I have seen Leinster play, and the ref didn’t notice. Or worse, he chose to ignore it. The TMO could have kept the ref honest in some key moments. Maybe he was also willing a Leinster win, or just enjoying a beer.

27 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Explain to me why Leinster are supposed to be the best club side in the world. Three years and not a single trophy.

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Had to love the stadium playing “in your head, in your head……”😂😂

27 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

That was the most inept display of officiating that I have ever seen!

27 Go to comments
B
Blaaaah 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls. Virtually no Springboks in the team that can count as Springboks starters at present against a side filled with Irish caps. If the ref didnt have blinkers the score wouldve been far more favourable to the home side.

27 Go to comments
C
Charles 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Well done Bulls! Defeating a 15 man Ireland team + the ref. The test matches are going to be interesting.

27 Go to comments
R
Rob 5 hours ago
Ireland alarms ring as Bulls consign Leinster to another trophy-less season

Not really alarm bells, as disappointing as that loss is people easily forget that players play differently for club and country, Ireland don’t defend like Leinster. Tight match, tough calls congrats to the bulls on a good win

27 Go to comments
S
Synergy 7 hours ago
Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

NH still whinging about losing the RWC to S A 😄

8 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

Refreshing to hear something so candid and positive about what’s going on behind the scenes.

9 Go to comments
M
Michele 9 hours ago
English Championship statement: ‘We have got what we came for’

Does anyone know when these plans will be implemented? I’m wondering when promotion/relegation is coming in.

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 9 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Grande Sebas! Y mas grande tu viejo! Lo envidio, a mi no me “dejan” jugar mas…😢

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow
Search