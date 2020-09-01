10:48am, 01 September 2020

Newcastle have given themselves another 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership preparation boost as prop Logovi’i Mulipola will re-join them ahead of the new season following his current short-term deal at Gloucester.

The Samoan had played for the Falcons during the promotion campaign that was cut short by the pandemic shutdown of the 2019/20 season. During the ensuing lockdown, he opted to link up with Gloucester for their nine-match resumption of the Premiership.

However, once that schedule concludes next month, Mulipola will head back to the north-east and begin preparations for the November start of the 2020/21 season with Newcastle.

Mulipola will return to a club whose summer signings have included Argentina centre Matias Orlando, Treviso lock Marco Fuser, Harlequins centre Tom Penny, Doncaster centre Pete Lucock and defence coach Nick Easter.

A host of last season’s key players have also pledged their futures in recent times, including top try-scorer Adam Radwan and Scotland flanker Gary Graham. Now Mulipola is the latest piece in the puzzle added by boss Dean Richards.

“Logo boasts vast experience and an ability to play on both sides of the scrum, so it’s great news that he will be returning to Newcastle,” said Richards. “His spell playing for Gloucester will help ensure he is match-sharp for when the new season starts at the back end of November and knowing he will be on board just adds to the sense of stability around our squad.”

Capped 33 times by his country, including at last year’s World Cup in Japan, Mulipola has scored two tries in his 34 appearances for the Falcons since signing from Leicester Tigers two years ago. The 33-year-old crossed the try-line in Newcastle’s last game – their 41-0 thumping of Bedford on March 13 – just days before the Championship season was brought to a premature close due to the pandemic.

