10:26am, 12 July 2020

Gloucester Rugby have confirmed the signing of giant prop-forward, Logovi’i Mulipola who joins the Cherry and Whites on a short-term deal. The Samoan international has been capped 31 times by his country and has the ability to play on both sides of the scrum.

The 6’4, 128kg Samoan will come to Kingsholm with significant experience, with over 100 Premiership appearances under his belt. Mulipola will link up with his new teammates with immediate effect, as training intensifies ahead of the restart in August.

Head Coach, George Skivington was happy to be able to welcome Mulipola into the ranks: “It’s great to have a player of Logovi’i’s stature joining us.

“Logovi’i is a knowledgeable player who can play a key part in the remainder of our season. He comes with a wealth of experience, he’s strong ball carrier and a solid scrummager so I know he’ll come in and hit the ground running.”

Making over 100 Premiership appearances and a further 22 in the European Champions Cup during his six and a half seasons at Leicester, Mulipola won the Anglo-Welsh Cup in first year in the East Midlands in 2012, playing in the Aviva Premiership final that year and going on to win the Premiership title the following season.

Making his Samoa debut in 2009 and playing in the 2011 Rugby World Cup, the explosive front-rower missed his country’s 2015 appearance in Newcastle through injury but has returned to become a regular for Leicester, playing in 15 of their 20 league games this season. He signed for Newcastle Falcons in April 2018.

