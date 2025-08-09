Montpellier hold onto France international Baptiste Erdocio

Montpellier have announced that France prop Baptiste Erdocio has signed a contract extension through to 2029, securing the 25-year-old’s future a year before his previous deal was due to expire.

Erdocio’s form had attracted interest from Bayonne and Clermont, but the Basque-born front-rower has committed his long-term future to the Hérault club.

A product of Bidart Union Club and the Biarritz academy, Erdocio made his professional debut for BO in 2021 before joining Montpellier in the summer of 2023. He has since established himself as a regular in the matchday squad, making 20 Top 14 appearances last season — 14 of them starts — and scoring one try.

Born in Bidart on March 13, 2000, the 115kg, 1.75m prop can also operate at hooker. His strong club form earned him a first France call-up for the tour of New Zealand, where he started two of the three Tests.

Renowned for his mobility and ball-carrying ability, Erdocio ranks third among Top 14 front-rowers for tackle completion rate this season.

Montpellier, who finished ninth last term, open their new Top 14 campaign at home to Toulon on September 6.