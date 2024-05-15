McKenzie and Stevenson back for the Chiefs to play Rebels

All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Shaun Stevenson have returned to the Chiefs starting line-up as they prepare to face the Rebels in Melbourne.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what could be the last home game for the cash-strapped Melbourne franchise, the fourth-placed Chiefs and sixth-placed Rebels are fighting for a top four finish and the result will be critical.

The Chiefs have won nine of their last 10 against the Australian club, with the last Rebels’ win coming back in 2015. The Rebels have really struggled against Kiwi sides, winning just one of their last nine.

“We feel we are developing our game and squad readiness as the business end of the season approaches, and have no doubt the Rebels will give us a serious examination of where we are actually at,” said Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

“We welcome back some artillery this week and will need all their experience in what will be a fast and physical encounter.”

In other changes, the side welcomes back loosehead prop Aidan Ross, openside Kaylum Boshier returns to the starting side and Etene Nanai-Seturo shifts back to the familiar wing position.

The Chiefs are near full-strength with just two All Blacks sidelined, Samipeni Finau and Josh Lord.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Melbourne Rebels:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Simon Parker

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi

Unavailable for selection: Kaleb Trask, Jimmy Tupou, Ollie Norris, Samipeni Finau, Josh Lord.