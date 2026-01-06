Max Ojomoh back in the mix for Bath and England

Bath boss Johann van Graan has revealed that Max Ojomoh and Tom de Glanville are both available for selection for Friday night’s Champions Cup clash away to Castres.

England centre Ojomoh and full-back de Glanville both injured calf muscles after colliding with the post in Bath’s heavy home loss to Northampton a week last Saturday and sat out this weekend’s nail-biting 33-26 win over Exeter.

After a player of the match performance for England against Argentina in the Autumn, 25-year-old Ojomoh now looks set to add to his two caps during the 2026 Six Nations following his quicker-than-expected return to fitness.

“Max Ojomoh is available for selection, so is Tom de Glanville. Both trained,” van Graan said on this week’s media call.

“There are still one or two knocks and bruises from last week, and we will make a final decision on them later in the week.

“But generally speaking, the squad is now in a healthy place. Obviously, Charlie (Ewels) is not available (infected leg) and Ewan (Richards) won’t be available this weekend, that ankle hasn’t responded as well as we’d hoped.”

With Ewels and Richards still out, and Harvey Cuckson having spent some time on loan with the Scarlets, Bath’s lock resources have been hit hard this season, which led to Italian rookie, Enoch Opoku-Gymafi being handed his club debut against the Chiefs, alongside experienced campaigner, Ross Molony.

Van Graan has been impressed with the way that ex-Leinster man Molony has carried the extra burden of responsibility on his shoulders. “Somebody needs to step up and fulfill their role and I think Ross has done that fantastically since he has joined us last season.”