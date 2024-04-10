Mark Nawaqanitawase dropped as Waratahs look to beat Crusaders again

Wallabies wing Mark Nawaqanitawase has been dropped for the Waratahs’ upcoming clash with the Crusaders in Sydney, with Randwick’s Triston Reilly getting the nod in the No. 14 jumper.

Reilly, 25, has scored one try in four appearances for the Waratahs this season. The winger’s one five-pointer came in the round two 37-24 win over the Crusaders in Melbourne.

The Waratahs, who are currently sit third-last with a 1-6 record after seven rounds, will be desperate to repeat their earlier season heroics when they take the field at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Friday.

“Triston deserves his chance. We all saw what he did against the Crusaders last time,” head coach Darren Coleman said.

“He missed out for a couple of weeks there, but he took it in the right way. He went back and worked hard on his game, stayed positive and played really well for Randwick on the weekend in the Shute Shield.

“His effort areas like kick-chase and defence are really strong and I’m looking forward to what he can provide us this weekend.

“It’s been a big headache in our backline but a good headache to have. This week we have all of our contracted backs available which is unheard of. As a result, we’ve got some good players missing out.”

In another big change for the Tahs, the New South Welshman have welcomed Wallaby Ned Hanigan back into their starting side. Hanigan is back in the mix after recovering from a knee injury.

Hanigan joins fellow Australia international Jed Holloway in the second-row, while Fergus Lee-Warner drops out of the starting side and onto the bench.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 26 37 First try wins 40% Home team wins 60%

“It’s great to have Ned back,” Coleman explained. “He was one of our better performers prior to his knee issue.

“You just get wholehearted energy from Ned. He’s such a good all-rounder. He’s got a good carry, good in the ruck, and sharp in the lineout. He really cares about the team, so we’re excited to have Ned back.

“Langi is also another welcome addition to the side this week and has proven how valuable he can be in Super Rugby and at international level.”

Looking to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their 2014 championship win over the Crusaders in style, the Waratahs have named a strong side to take on the on the 1-5 Crusaders.

Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Julian Heaven and Harry Johnson-Holmes will pack down in the front-row, while Holloway and Hanigan round out the tight five.

In what could be the Waratahs’ strongest positional group, coach Coleman has picked Lachlan Swinton, Charlie Gamble and Langi Gleeson in the loose forwards.

Captain Jake Gordon joins Tane Edmed in the halves once again, while Wallabies duo Lalakai Foketi and Izaia Perese will link up in the halves – just as they did during last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Joining Triton Reilly in the outside backs is 2023 Wallabies squad member Dylan Pietsch and fullback Max Jorgensen.

This Trans-Tasman blockbuster at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium is scheduled to get underway at :35 pm EST on Friday evening.

NSW Waratahs to take on Crusaders

Hayden Thompson-Stringer Julian Heaven Harry Johnson-Holmes Jed Holloway Ned Hanigan Lachlan Swinton Charlie Gamble Langi Gleeson Jake Gordon (c) Tane Edmed Dylan Pietsch Lalakai Foketi Izaia Perese Triston Reilly Max Jorgensen

Replacements

Theo Fourie Lewis Ponini* Tom Ross Miles Amatosero Hugh Sinclair Jack Grant Will Harrison Joey Walton

*Denotes potential Super Rugby Pacific debut

Unavailable David Porecki (Achilles), Thomas Lambert (knee), Archer Holz (shoulder), Mesu Kunavula (knee), Ned Slack-Smith (concussion), Daniel Botha (Achilles), Mahe Vailanu (knee), Angus Bell (toe)