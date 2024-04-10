Chiefs new blockbusting No 8 retained for Hurricanes

After the impressive starting debut by Wallace Sititi against Moana Pasifika, the Chiefs have named the young No 8 to play again against the Hurricanes in this week’s blockbuster in Wellington.

The former Blues U20 captain starred last week with 94 running metres on 17 carries, including two line breaks. His powerful ball carrying was a handful for Moana Pasifika.

As a result of Sititi’s form, captain and regular No 8 Luke Jacobson has been shifted to openside to combat the strong Hurricanes back row. One cap All Black Samipeni Finau completes the trio at blindside.

In other changes, dynamic halfback Cortez Ratima has been named to start alongside Damian McKenzie after showing a knack for tries, equal second in the competition with six on the year.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 22 29 First try wins 60% Home team wins 40%

In the midfield Daniel Rona has taken a hold of the 13 jersey which means All Black Anton Lienert-Brown moves to second five-eighth.

Shaun Stevenson returns to fullback after a rest week, joining dangerous pair Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa at the back.

The Chiefs are looking to continue a winning run of five straight victories over the Hurricanes extending back to 2020 and stamp their credentials as title favourites by knocking off the undefeated Canes.

The match is lock Tupou Vaa’i’s 50th appearance for the club and the Chiefs will be hoping to celebrate in style.

Chiefs team to play Hurricanes:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi