Hurricanes name strongest team possible to play the Chiefs

After their bye week the Hurricanes have named their top side as they prepare to to play the Chiefs in Wellington on Saturday night.

Clark Laidlaw’s side might be 6-0 but the Chiefs have had their number in recent years, holding a current five-game winning streak heading into the game.

The last win the Hurricanes had over the Chiefs was in 2020 during Super Rugby Aotearoa four years ago, a 31-18 victory.

The most notable change comes expectedly at halfback. After losing Cam Roigard to a ruptured patella in a dominant victory against the Highlanders, the Hurricanes have elevated TJ Perenara into the starting side and named veteran Richard Judd on the bench.

Brad Shields will captain the side with the pair of young loose forwards that have been tipped for higher honours, Peter Lakai at openside and explosive No 8 Braydon Iose.

On the bench the Hurricanes have made the decision to name two loose forwards, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Devan Flanders, in anticipation of a tough battle at the breakdown.

Head coach Clark Laidlaw highlighted Damian McKenzie as the key to shutting down the Chiefs in the “hardest game of the year”.

“It’s going to be a massive battle,” head coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“The Chiefs are last year’s finalists. They’re full of very good players and coaches. They’ve got threats right across the field when they get on the front foot.

“There’s the obvious threat around Damien Mackenzie and how well he’s been playing, so we’re expecting the hardest game of the year, so we’re preparing for it.

“But the team is feeling energised, refreshed, and ready for this. It was nice to have the time off to reflect on where we’re at, and now the team has come back in with real energy and a purpose to get back on the horse as quickly as possible.”

Hurricanes team to play Chiefs:

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Peter Lakai

8. Braydon Iose

9. TJ Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Joshua Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi

21. Devan Flanders

22. Richard Judd

23. Peter Umaga-Jensen