Ethan Blackadder returns for Crusaders against Waratahs

The Crusaders are boosted by the long-awaited return of Ethan Blackadder in their round eight fixture against the Waratahs, with the All Black named to start on the blindside flank in the contest.

Hooker Brodie McAlister and All Blacks XV loose forward Christian Lio-Willie also return for the game, with both players set to be introduced off the bench.

There’s still no Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, David Havili or Fergus Burke but the return of that cavalry is inching nearer.

Retaining the captaincy is openside Tom Christie, who steered the team to victory with the armband on against the Chiefs prior to their bye week due to Mitchell Drummond, who was initially meant to captain the team, being a late scratch with illness.

Drummond returns on the bench this week, with youngster Noah Hotham earning a second consecutive start at halfback after his stellar showing in the win over the Chiefs.

After a fairytale homecoming in Christchurch in round six, Johnny McNicholl retains his starting spot on the left wing. Dallas Mcleod gets another crack in the 12 jersey and 21-year-old Jamie Hannah will look to continue to impress with his work-rate in the No. 5 jersey.

Elsewhere, all is as expected for the defending champions who are eager to build on the momentum they generated two weeks ago with their first win of the season.

Head coach Rob Penney expressed his excitement about the return of his All Black Ethan Blackadder.

“We all know the quality Ethan brings, a tremendous player who adds a lot of spark around the group,”he said.

Crusaders team to face the Waratahs

George Bower George Bell Fletcher Newell Quinten Strange Jamie Hannah Ethan Blackadder Tom Christie Cullen Grace Noah Hotham Riley Hohepa Johnny McNicholl Dallas McLeod Levi Aumua Sevu Reece Chay Fihaki

Reserves

16. Brodie McAlister

17. Joe Moody

18. Owen Franks

19. Dominic Gardiner

20. Christian Lio-Willie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Macca Springer