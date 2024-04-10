21-year-old first five handed maiden start with Highlanders

Fly-half Ajay Faleafaga will start at Super Rugby Pacific match for the first time on Saturday when the Highlanders take on the fifth-placed Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Highlanders will fly out of Dunedin tomorrow ahead of a two-game tour across the ditch in Australia. After playing the Rebels, the Landers will also take on the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

After a disappointing 47-12 loss to the still-undefeated Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium late last month, the Highlanders will be desperate to bounce back when they return from their bye week.

Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

“We were disappointed with how we finished before the bye,” head coach Clarke Dermody said in a statement.

“However, we know what we need to do as a team to improve our standing. These net four games are crucial for our season, and both the playing and coaching team are ready to meet the challenge.”

21-year-old playmaker Ajay Faleafaga will start in the halves along with All Black Folau Fakatava, and there are another two players on the bench in line to debut.

Faleafaga made a try-scoring debut for the Highlanders in their round two loss to the Blues in Dunedin, and has gone on to feature another four times off the pine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been impressed by Ajay’s performances off the bench so far and he has earned his chance to direct the team against the Rebels this weekend,” Dermody added.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 25 27 First try wins 40% Home team wins 80%

“Both of our potential debutants, Will and Hugo, have been diligent in their training and shown potential in their performances with the Bravehearts and I know they are both excited at the prospect of debuting for the Highlanders

Daniel Lienert-Brown, Henry Bell and Saula Ma’u make up the front row, while Oliver Haig will start in the No. 4 jersey ahead of Fabian Holland who has been ruled out due to HIA protocols.

Pari Pari Parkinson is the other lock. Sean Withy, captain Billy Harmon and Nikora Broughton will form a formidable loose forward trio as the Highlanders look to return to winning ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside of the previously mentioned halves pairing, vice-captain Sam Gilbert will combine with the ever-reliable Jonah Lowe in the midfield.

The All-Star outside backs combination of Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens will get another run this week.

Youngsters Hugo Plummer and Will Stodart are the two potential debutants on the bench.

This match is scheduled to get underway at 9:35 pm NZT on Saturday evening at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

Highlanders team to take on Rebels

Daniel Lienert-Brown Henry Bell Saula Ma’u Oliver Haig Pari Pari Parkinson Sean Withy Billy Harmon (c) Nikora Broughton Folau Fakatava Ajay Faleafaga Jona Nareki Sam Gilbert (vc) Jonah Lowe Timoci Tavatavanawai Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Replacements

Ricky Jacobson Ethan de Groot Rohan Wingham Hugo Plummer* Will Stodart* James Arscott Matt Whaanga Connor Garden-Bachop

Injured/unavailable: Fabian Holland (HIA), Tom Sanders (HIA), Hugh Renton (ankle), Jermaine Ainsely (back), Nathan Hastie (shoulder)