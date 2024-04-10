Ex-Junior Wallabies star handed second start with Queensland Reds

Rising star Harry McLaughlin-Phillips will wear the Reds’ No. 10 jersey for the second time in Super Rugby Pacific when the Queenslanders take on Moana Pasifika in Whangarei, New Zealand.

McLaughlin-Phillips, who was impressive with the Junior Wallabies last year, comes in as one of four changes to the Reds’ matchday 23 ahead of their first match of the season across the ditch.

Wallabies wing Suliasi Vunivalu comes back into the starting side on the right wing, while former All Black Alex Hodgman and lock Angus Blyth have both been named on the bench.

For the Queensland Reds, who are coming off defeats to the Western Force and ACT Brumbies, winning with McLaughlin-Phillips in the starting role this season is crucial.

“Harry deserves a start and we freshen up Tom (Lynagh). We are fortunate with our stocks at No.10 but also aware of the player management needed over a long season,” Reds head coach Les Kiss said in a statement.

“Both are getting invaluable experience and playing plenty of minutes. Lawson (Creighton) has positive time under his belt as well and gives us versatility on the bench.

“Suli returns on the wing. Again, we have given consideration to player management with Mac, who has played a lot of minutes and will give us his flair in the back end of the game.”

Fijian international Peni Ravai starts at loosehead prop again this week, with try-scoring machine Matt Faessler and Samoa international Jeffery Toomaga-Allen making up the front row.

Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, co-captain Liam Wright, Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson are the rest of the forwards in the starting side.

Co-captain Tate McDermott will link up with McLaughlin-Phillips in the halves, while the Reds have gone with the exciting midfield combination of Hunter Paisami and Josh Flook.

Wallabies Jordan Petaia and Suliasi Vunivalu will take their place on a wing each, while another Australian international in Jock Campbell will line up out the back.

“I see an opposition team with enormous experience through Tana Umaga, Stephen Jones and Tom Coventry on the coaching staff and the likes of Christian Lealiifano, Julian Savea and Sekope Kepu in the playing squad,” Kiss explained.

“This is a real challenge and an exciting one against a physical team with a lot of strike power.”

“The return of Alex is a massive bonus. He worked really hard on his rehab and his local experience in NZ conditions is an asset to the squad,” Kiss added.

“Angus Blyth has got his match time up after a long rehab. He played Premier Rugby for Bond University last weekend and he gives us fresh energy at lock. Cormac Daly has gained unbelievable experience as a regular contributor for us at lock and he will freshen up in this week off.”

This match at Whangarei’s Semenoff Stadium will get underway at 5.05 pm AEST on Friday.

Reds team to take on Moana Pasifika

Peni Ravai Matt Faessler Jeffery Toomaga-Allen Seru Uru Ryan Smith Liam Wright (cc) Fraser McReight Harry Wilson Tate McDermott (cc) Harry McLaughlin-Phillips Jordan Petaia Hunter Paisami Josh Flook Suliasi Vunivalu Jock Campbell

Replacements: