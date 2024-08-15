Marika Koroibete and Angus Bell return for Wallabies’ clash with Springboks

Winger Marika Koroibete and prop Angus Bell will both wear Wallaby gold for the first time since last year’s Rugby World Cup when Australia take on South Africa in an intriguing Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.

Koroibete is the only overseas-based player who has been selected in a Wallabies squad by coach Joe Schmidt this year. The 59-Test veteran missed the July series but was recalled into the squad for The Rugby Championship.

The 32-year-old comes into the starting side as a replacement for Filipo Daugunu who picked up an injury during last weekend’s 33-7 loss to the Springboks at Suncorp Stadium. Koroibete joins Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright in the Wallabies’ outside backs.

Nic White is another big addition to the Wallabies’ ranks after being named at halfback ahead of Jake Gordon and Tate McDermott. White will partner former ACT Brumbies teammate Noah Lolesio in the halves.

The other big talking point is the inclusion of Bell. The NSW Waratahs enforcer picked up a toe injury during Super Rugby Pacific but is now line to return to a competitive professional match for the first time since a 40-16 loss to the Brumbies on April 6.

Hooker Josh Nasser also comes into the starting side for the first time in his international career. Queenslander Angus Blyth will wear the No. 4 jersey following injuries to locks Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams last time out.

On the bench, Seru Uru and Max Jorgensen after both in line to debut after being named in a Wallabies matchday side for the first time. Jorgensen went to last year’s Rugby World Cup in France but didn’t take the field due to an injury.

“There’s some continuity and freshness in this team after a very physical Test last weekend,” coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement.

“The players have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard again this week. The reality is that we need to be more combative and accurate this Saturday.”

Angus Bell will pack down along with Josh Nasser and captain Allan Alaalatoa in the front row, while Angus Blyth and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto round out the tight five. Rob Valetini joins Carlo Tizzano and Harry Wilson in an unchanged loose forwards combination.

White and Lolesio will combine in the halves, while Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau continue their combination in the midfield. Then there’s the previously mentioned outside backs combination of Koroibete, Kellaway and Wright.

This Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 5:45 pm AWST on Saturday evening.

Wallabies team to take on the Springboks in Perth

Angus Bell (28 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby Josh Nasser (3 Tests) – Easts Tigers Allan Alaalatoa (c) (71 Tests) – West Harbour Juniors Angus Blyth (3 Tests) – Casuarina Beach Rugby Club Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (33 Tests) – Randwick Rob Valetini (43 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club Carlo Tizzano (1 Test) – University of Western Australia Harry Wilson (14 Tests) – Gunnedah Red Devils Nic White (68 Tests) – Maitland Blacks Noah Lolesio (20 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings Marika Koroibete (59 Tests) – Nasinu Secondary College, Fiji Hunter Paisami (28 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club Len Ikitau (30 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings Andrew Kellaway (30 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby Tom Wright (29 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles

Replacements

16. Billy Pollard (3 Tests) – Lindfield Junior Rugby Club

17. James Slipper (137 Tests) – Bond Pirates

18. Zane Nonggorr (7 Tests) – Gold Coast Eagles

19. Tom Hooper (9 Tests) – Bathurst Bulldogs

20. Seru Uru* – Wests BulldogsTate McDermott (32 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club

21. Tate McDermott (32 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club

22. Ben Donaldson (9 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles

23. Max Jorgensen* – Balmain Wolves