12:48pm, 25 May 2020

The Cheetahs may feel that they have grounds for winning a case, but it appears they have little chance of retaining the loyalty of talented utility forward Sintu Manjezi – report Rugby 365. It has been reported that the disagreement between the Cheetahs and Manjezi will be decided at an arbitration hearing, but the Cheetahs may well be wasting their time.

The 25-year-old player’s agent, Dane Galley, told Rugby 365 that Manjezi has his heart set on playing Super Rugby. He is very keen on taking up an offer to join Jake White at the Bulls in Pretoria when his contract with the Cheetahs expire in October.

“His decision has zero to do with money,” Galley told this website.

The Cheetahs’ claim that they have a binding agreement with Manjezi centres around an undertaking to ‘present’ an offer to the player.

It is believed Manjezi, who is equally adept at lock and loose forward, has repeatedly told Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie that he does not want to stay in Bloemfontein. His agent believes the Cheetahs have no grounds, as Manjezi never signed the offer to extend his contract in Bloemfontein.

“It has been Sintu’s goal to take the next step in his career and that is to play Super Rugby,” Galley said.

“After joining Griquas [from the Southern Kings in 2017] he wanted to play Super Rugby, but there was no opportunity, so he signed with the Cheetahs to play Pro14.”

Moving to the Bulls will result in him realising the dream of playing Super Rugby.

It is clear the Cheetahs will not give up without a fight, but they may well lose this ‘legal’ tug-of-war and even if they have success, they will have a player that has no interest in staying in Bloemfontein.

Manjezi was a key player in the Free State’s Currie Cup-winning campaign last year and is believed to be on the fringes of a Springbok call-up.

