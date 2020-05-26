8:21am, 26 May 2020

English women’s rugby has suffered a blow, Premier 15s title sponsor Tyrrells ending its sponsorship at the conclusion of its three-year contract in August. Owned by KP Snacks, Tyrrells reviewed its sponsorship commitments and took the decision to redirect its marketing spend in line with overarching business objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

KP Snacks marketing director Kevin McNair said: “Tyrrells has enjoyed three hugely rewarding years as the title sponsor of the Premier 15s. We are proud to have been the inaugural title partner for the tournament and help aid the significant growth of the women’s game during this period.

“Following a recent review of our plans, we have taken the decision not to continue with our sponsorship programme as we look to align all our brand sponsorship arrangement with the overall focus of the business. We wish the teams every success and look forward to seeing the women’s game continue to break boundaries and records in the future.”

RugbyPass brings you Going Pro, the behind the scenes documentary on the title-winning Saracens’ women’s team

Simon Massie-Taylor, England rugby’s chief commercial officer, added: “We would like to thank Tyrrells for their significant support in championing the women’s game over the past three years as the first-ever title sponsor of the women’s top league.

“The partnership saw record viewing figures and attendances at matches and more importantly created a lasting legacy, inspiring more women and girls across the country to get involved in the game.

“We are actively exploring new partners for the top-tier tournament and are confident the title sponsorship of the England Women’s Premier 15s game will be an attractive proposition.”

Aided by Tyrrells, the women’s game experienced huge growth in recent years with Tyrrells Premier 15s having been on track to break attendance records this year prior to the early end to the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peak viewing figures of the 2019 final were more than double those of 2018 with live attendance up 27 per cent. Throughout the 2019/20 season, 462,385 people have also tuned in to watch live Premier 15s action.