Mack Hansen poised for long-awaited return from injury

Ireland wing Mack Hansen is ready to make his return from injury on Saturday after over eight months on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old has been named among the replacements for Connacht’s pre-season fixture with United Rugby Championship winners Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun.

The 21-cap Ireland international has been out of action since New Year’s Day after dislocating his shoulder against Munster.

While out, he has seen Ireland win the Guinness Six Nations and battle to a series draw with the world champions South Africa.

Connacht get their URC season underway with a trip to Thomond Park to take on Munster on September 21.

Whether Hansen will be ready to start in the URC season-opener is yet to be seen, but he will very likely feature. That will give the Australian-born wing enough time to stake a claim to make Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Autumn Nations Series, where they face the All Blacks, Argentina, Fiji and Australia.

Connacht XV

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Shayne Bolton

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Shane Jennings

10. Josh Ioane

9. Matthew Devine

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. Joe Joyce (C)

5. Darragh Murray

6. David O’Connor

7. Conor Oliver

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling, Oisín McCormack, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Ben Murphy, Jack Carty, John Porch, Finn Treacy, Mack Hansen.