10:27am, 04 March 2021

Louis Lynagh, the son of legendary Australia World Cup winner Michael, won’t be following his younger brother Tom into Super Rugby any time soon as he has agreed on an unspecified long-term deal with Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership.

It was last November when the soon-to-be 18-year-old Tom decided his career would be best served by a switch to the Queensland Reds through to 2023. He will join up with the club in Brisbane next August.

However, the Super Rugby franchise have been unable to make it a Lynagh double as 20-year-old Louis has decided to stay on in London where he as recently made the breakthrough in the Harlequins Premiership side, debuting at Leicester in the last game of the 2019/20 season and going on this term to score two tries in his five starts.

“It’s fantastic to be able to sign a new deal with Harlequins,” said Lynagh, who has represented England at age-grade level. “It has been great to have the opportunity to get out there in the Premiership in the last two months and I’m looking forward to more.

“There is a lot of competition for places in the outside back unit here, which is driving standards. It’s a great place for me to continue developing my game. There’s a great feel around the squad at the moment. It’s a team full of potential and we know this group has the ability to go out there and win silverware. That’s something I’m excited to be a part of.”

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard added: “We are delighted to have Louis signed up for more on a long-term deal with Quins. Louis is an immensely determined young man with real talent. He has worked hard in training the last few seasons and has taken his chances with both hands this season.

“We are delighted to see Louis add further depth to our stocks out wide and are excited to see how he continues to develop.”

