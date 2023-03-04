Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

International News

'Let's be honest': Why Kiwi pundit is 'scared' of Eddie Jones' Wallabies

New All Blacks coach to be appointed within 'the next four to six weeks'

Brumbies' Frost hungry to beef up ahead of World Cup

Ian Foster's shock bombshell in response to NZR's announcement

More International More News

Trending Video

When James Haskell predicted Eddie Jones' future | Offload

Ex-England captain James Haskell appeared on the Rugbypass Offload podcast just days before Eddie Jones was named coach of Australia and predicted exactly how Rugby Australia would navigate 2023.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 39 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
InternationalArgentinaClermont

Los Pumas powerhouse Marcos Kremer signs for Clermont

By Ian Cameron
Argentina's second row Marcos Kremer celebrates after scoring a try during the autumn international rugby union Test match between Italy and Argentina at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso on November 13, 2021. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Clermont has made yet another big-name signing ahead of the new season with the addition of Los Puma’s powerhouse Marcos Kremer to their ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’5, 116kg utility forward has signed a two-year deal until the end of 2025, with the option of a third year thrown into the deal.

The Argentinian international will join a host of high-profile arrivals including Mohamed Haouas, Black Pita-Gus Sowakula and Folau Fainga’a at the French club for the upcoming campaign.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Kremer, who is currently preparing for the World Cup in France is expected to arrive in Auvergne after the tournament. The 25-year-old back row forward has gained a reputation as one of the most powerful and hard-nosed loose forwards in world rugby and will add some world-class qualities to Clermont’s pack.

His signing is a major coup for the French club as they look to rebuild their squad and compete at the highest level once gain. With his excellent ball-carrying abilities, ferocious tackling and unrelenting work rate, Kremer will be a valuable asset to Christophe Urios’s side.

Urios said that the signing is: “is a continuation of the recruitment already underway, with high-level players with character and ambition. These are the players we need to get the club back on track. Marcos Kremer is a big fighter, a player who rules and we need to densify our pack.”

Clermont has a proud history of producing world-class forwards, and Kremer’s addition to the pack will only serve to strengthen their reputation in that regard. The club will be hoping to mount a serious challenge for the Top 14 title in the coming seasons, and with the arrival of the Argentine, they have added another key piece to their puzzle.

ADVERTISEMENT

A precocious talent, Kremer made his Pumas debut at the tender age of 19 and has participated in every Rugby Championship since 2016. He was notably a key player in their historic 18-25 victory over the All-Blacks in August 2022 in Christchurch. Selected by Mario Ledesma to participate in the last World Cup in Japan, he played the four matches of the Pumas in this competition and is a shoo-in to participate in the next one in France later this year.

His ability to win turnovers and disrupt opposition ball at the breakdown is also a crucial part of his game.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Can Eddie Jones find a way for broken Wallabies to beat All Blacks? Can Eddie Jones find a way for broken Wallabies to beat All Blacks?
Search