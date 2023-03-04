Los Pumas powerhouse Marcos Kremer signs for Clermont

Clermont has made yet another big-name signing ahead of the new season with the addition of Los Puma’s powerhouse Marcos Kremer to their ranks.

The 6’5, 116kg utility forward has signed a two-year deal until the end of 2025, with the option of a third year thrown into the deal.

The Argentinian international will join a host of high-profile arrivals including Mohamed Haouas, Black Pita-Gus Sowakula and Folau Fainga’a at the French club for the upcoming campaign.

Kremer, who is currently preparing for the World Cup in France is expected to arrive in Auvergne after the tournament. The 25-year-old back row forward has gained a reputation as one of the most powerful and hard-nosed loose forwards in world rugby and will add some world-class qualities to Clermont’s pack.

His signing is a major coup for the French club as they look to rebuild their squad and compete at the highest level once gain. With his excellent ball-carrying abilities, ferocious tackling and unrelenting work rate, Kremer will be a valuable asset to Christophe Urios’s side.

Urios said that the signing is: “is a continuation of the recruitment already underway, with high-level players with character and ambition. These are the players we need to get the club back on track. Marcos Kremer is a big fighter, a player who rules and we need to densify our pack.”

Clermont has a proud history of producing world-class forwards, and Kremer’s addition to the pack will only serve to strengthen their reputation in that regard. The club will be hoping to mount a serious challenge for the Top 14 title in the coming seasons, and with the arrival of the Argentine, they have added another key piece to their puzzle.

A precocious talent, Kremer made his Pumas debut at the tender age of 19 and has participated in every Rugby Championship since 2016. He was notably a key player in their historic 18-25 victory over the All-Blacks in August 2022 in Christchurch. Selected by Mario Ledesma to participate in the last World Cup in Japan, he played the four matches of the Pumas in this competition and is a shoo-in to participate in the next one in France later this year.

His ability to win turnovers and disrupt opposition ball at the breakdown is also a crucial part of his game.