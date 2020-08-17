1:21pm, 17 August 2020

London Irish have announced that Dan Norton, the leading try-scorer of all time in the 7s format, has agreed to link up with the club on a short-term contract. Norton has scored over 350 times whilst wearing the England 7s jersey, firmly placing his name in the history books of the 7s game.

A distinguished 7s career has seen the speedster help Team GB to a silver medal at the Rio Olympics, and the England team to a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Earlier this calendar year, Norton continued his record-breaking fashion by surpassing the record for most matches played in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

“I am really looking forward to getting started with London Irish and for the opportunity to go back to the format I played at grassroots level,” Norton said.

“Hopefully my experience on the 7s circuit can translate onto the pitch with Irish and I can help the club wherever I can” explained Norton.

“Dan has had a fantastic career with England 7s and we are excited to see what he can do in the XV game environment” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“Hopefully Dan can bring his experience from over the years and have a good impact on the squad.”

