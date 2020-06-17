10:16am, 17 June 2020

Saracens have permanently signed second row Callum Hunter-Hill on a three-year deal after the 23-year-old initially joined on loan from Edinburgh, the Guinness PRO14 outfit, ahead of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season.

With the Londoners set for a campaign in the Championship next term following their automatic relegation for salary cap breaches, they have been busy bolstering their squad with a series of lesser-known names for their second-tier adventure.

Having already made 15 appearances for Sarries, including starts away to Northampton and at home to Sale, Hunter-Hill has sufficiently impressed Mark McCall and will now stay on in London until 2023.

“It’s a mixture of relief and just happiness,” said Hunter-Hill on the Saracens website. “No questions about it really, I was totally excited and really keen to sign my future here and settle down at such a great environment and a great place to be.

“I’m so excited to fulfil the potential I feel I’ve been riding off for quite a while and really keen to get the most out of myself. Here really is the best place to do that.

“It’s a pretty exciting project to be a part of. The young players here are going to take their game to another level next year in the Championship and that’s going to be a great thing. I really wanted to be a part of that and I really want to be a part of that rebuild, not only for next year but for the foreseeable future.”

Director of rugby McCall added: “Callum has fitted in well among the squad and has made steady progress in the short time he has been with us. We are very pleased to sign him on a permanent basis and that he will be with us for the challenge of next season and beyond.”

