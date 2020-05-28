4:32am, 28 May 2020

Northampton Saints have announced that England lock Nick Isiekwe will join the club on a year-long loan deal, having also signed a new long-term deal with Saracens. The 22-year-old arrives at Franklin’s Gardens from Saracens where he came through the academy and made his debut back in 2016. He earned his first international cap less than a year later in Argentina.

The 22-year-old arrives at Franklin’s Gardens with more than 50 Gallagher Premiership appearances under his belt for Saracens, as well as appearing in the 2019 Heineken Champions Cup final. He joins Max Malins, Ben Earl and Joel Kpoku in re-signing with Saracens, penning a deal that will keep him in north London until 2024.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd is looking forward to seeing what Isiekwe can accomplish at Northampton. “We’re very excited to bring in Nick for a year at Franklin’s Gardens,” he said. “We had a unique opportunity to welcome one of the rising stars of English rugby to our group.

“Nick will add competition across both the engine room and the back row, complimenting the quality group of players we already have in those areas and adding balance.

“He is still a young player but will bring significant Premiership, European and Test experience, as well as some real power, to our pack.

“Having spoken to Nick on numerous occasions now, I know that he’ll be 100 per cent committed to the club and completely immerse himself on our culture. I’m sure he’ll savour his time here, enjoy his rugby and be welcomed by Northampton’s supporters.

“Not only will he add value to our squad, but I hope we can help him improve and reach his goal of playing regular international rugby.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Nick is another product of our outstanding Academy and at 22 years old has made excellent progress over the last few years. There is no question that his best days are ahead of him and we are delighted he has committed his future to our club in the long term.”