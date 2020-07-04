11:14pm, 04 July 2020

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog between the Chiefs and Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

Chiefs head coach Warren Gatland has made just one changes to the starting side that came agonisingly close to scoring a victory against the Crusaders last weekend.

Anton Lienert-Brown, the Chiefs’ fourth most experienced player, has been ruled out of the match with concussion, paving the way for Tumua Manu to earn his second start of the season.

Manu recently signed with Pau in France and will slot into the 13 jersey, which sees Quinn Tupaea shift in a spot to second five.

Etene Nanai-Seturo, who was a last-minute illness-enforced replacement for Solomon Alaimalo last weekend, retains his spot on the left wing with Alaimalo returning to the side via the bench.

20-year-old lock Tupou Vaa’i is also back in the 23 and will be joined by Otago loose forward Dylan Nel in the reserves, as well as three-cap All Black halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Damian McKenzie is set to play his 80th match for the Chiefs and will square off with fellow All Black hopeful Jordie Barrett.

Barrett’s injection at fullback is one of just four changes that Hurricanes have made to their starting lineup.

The 23-year-old has finally recovered from a niggly shoulder injury and will take over from Chase Tiatia. He’ll partner up with Ben Lam and Kobus van Wyk, who’s swapped from the bench to the starting side in place of Wes Goosen.

The other change to the backline sees Peter Umaga-Jensen line up for his first start and just second appearance of the year, alongside Ngani Laumape in the midfield.

The sole adjustment Holland has made to his forward pack in introducing Scott Scrafton back into the starting side after coming off the pine in the Hurricanes’ loss to the Crusaders.