2:15am, 01 August 2020

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Chiefs and Crusaders at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

The Crusaders were unbeaten in Super Rugby Aotearoa until last weekend’s loss to the Hurricanes in Christchurch. That game marked their first defeat at home in almost 30 matches and Scott Robertson will be expecting his charges to bounce back and reassert them dominance.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are yet to taste any success in the competition – but have also been within one score of their opponents heading into the final 10 minutes of all their Aotearoa matches to date.

These sides last clashed in Round 3 of the competition when the Crusaders won a tight arm wrestle 18-13 down in Canterbury. Back in February, well before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world, the Chiefs pipped the Crusaders in Hamilton and will be hoping to repeat that result tonight.

There are two massive milestones that will be ticked over when the two teams take the park tonight. Sam Whitelock will clock up his 150th Super Rugby game while Aaron Cruden is playing his 100th game for the Chiefs. While celebratory occasions haven’t always reaped results for either side, there will be plenty of emotion in this match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game kicks off at 7:05pm NZT.