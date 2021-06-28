Lions injuries see Wales add four players to squad

Barrett-Mo'unga one has to go

5:14am, 28 June 2021

Wales have been forced to call up four players into their summer training squad after Warren Gatland dipped into their playing pool over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

British & Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones lasted just 7 minutes of his side’s warm-up match against Japan in Murrayfield before a tour ending shoulder injury ruled him out of flying to South Africa. Just 13 minutes later looseforward Justin Tipuric would suffer the same fate, injuring his shoulder to the extent that he would take no further part in the tour.

As a result, Adam Beard and Josh Navidi have were called into The British & Irish Lions 37-man touring squad late on Saturday night. Wayne Pivac has now called up Samson Lee, Seb Davies, Rhys Davies and Lloyd Williams to the Wales squad as cover.

A Wales statement reads: “Samson Lee, Seb Davies, Rhys Davies and Lloyd Williams have all been called into Wales’ squad for the Summer Internationals.

“Lee, who has previously won 45 caps, replaces Tom Francis who has been ruled out due to back injury.

“Seb Davies (nine caps) is added after Adam Beard was called into the British & Irish Lions squad as an injury replacement for Alun Wyn Jones.

“Uncapped second-row, Rhys Davies is called up in the place of Josh Navidi, who also joins the Lions following injury to Justin Tipuric.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile, Lloyd Williams has been added to the squad as cover for Rhodri Williams, who will continue to be assessed for a shoulder injury.”

Wayne Pivac’s side face Canada and Argentina (twice) in Cardiff on consecutive weekends in July.

The matches against Argentina were re-scheduled after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted plans for the Pumas to host the reigning Six Nations champions on tour.