British & Irish Lions 2025

Andy Farrell receives most important endorsement for 2029 Lions job yet

By PA
British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell/ PA

Andy Farrell’s credentials to remain British and Irish Lions head coach for the 2029 tour to New Zealand have been endorsed by chief executive Ben Calveley.

Farrell has steered the Lions to their first series triumph since 2013 with Saturday’s 22-12 defeat by the Wallabies in Sydney the only loss of their nine-fixture visit to Australia.

Even if their march towards the whitewash was conclusively halted at the final hurdle, the 50-year-old Ireland boss has presided over a successful tour notable for its results, squad cohesion, commitment to playing rugby and the character shown to win the second Test in the dying seconds.

Planning for 2029 is already underway with Calveley promising a similar structure and number of games to the itinerary just completed, although the final midweek fixture will be looked at closely because of the disruption it causes to Test preparations.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
2
2
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
124
Carries
94
4
Line Breaks
4
11
Turnovers Lost
13
8
Turnovers Won
4

Farrell is the favourite to lead that expedition and Calveley suggests that the most coveted post in British and Irish rugby is currently his to lose.

“Andy’s done an incredible job and I have really enjoyed working with him,” Calveley said.

“I go right back to when I first met him to offer him the role. You could see right then that we had made the right decision in appointing Andy.

“Since he has started full time back in December, he has brought a real focus to the operation which has ultimately resulted in success on the field of play. We will now give him a bit of time off.

“When it comes to our appointments for future tours, we will start the process in about two years and I don’t think it would be right to comment on where it ends up. But certainly he has put himself in a very strong position, let’s put it that way.”

Australia entered the series ranked eighth in the world and their credibility as an ongoing Lions tour destination was at stake before the Suncorp Stadium opener.

Their thumping in Brisbane was an inauspicious start, but at Melbourne Cricket Ground they went within 51 seconds of levelling the series before emerging emphatic winners on Saturday.

The Lions won the series by an aggregate score of just 68-67 and their opponents led for more time across the three Tests.

Factor in profits that are “significantly higher than anything we’ve seen in the past”, and it is clear that the Wallabies will continue to be adversaries for the elite of British and Irish rugby.

“I would absolutely envisage returning to Australia. I know there’s been loads of speculation about whether that would be the case or not, but we’ve had a wonderful tour here,” Calveley said.

“It’s 100 per cent our ambition to return and we would want the next one to be bigger and better than this one.”

The Lions are seen as potentially being vulnerable to the proposed new breakaway franchise league R360, but Calveley insists their pulling power remains as strong as ever.

“You have seen these quotes come from players at every stage throughout the tour is that they remain absolutely committed to the Lions,” he said.

“We all know that we have our place in the calendar baked into regulation 9 and I wouldn’t see that changing in the future.

“Our relationship with the professional game is better than it has ever been and I would see that continuing in the future.”

Comments

4 Comments
S
SL 5 days ago

NO, NO, NO.

Farrell is a limited coach as can be seen by Ireland’s decline and this pathetic tour to Australia. The tests were the most boring I have ever seen and in reality, had Australia believed in themselves, they could have won the series. Coach selection, squad selection and team selection, all debatable and in hindsight, wrong.

Despite all the obvious warnings, the selection of his son and the call ups of unnecessary players, will keep a cloud over this tour forever.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

In what world is Aki and Farrell jnr the Lions centre partnership? Those selections alone are enough to disbar any coach from the role in future!

M
MM 5 days ago

Please no. The series win over an undercooked Wallabies second XV ranked 6th in the world aside that tour was an unmitigated disaster. They played more rugby under Gatland.

P
PM 5 days ago

Glad Ben Calveley has said this, hopefully his resignation with be the first, quickly followed by Farrell. Neither can be trusted on this showing, so hopefully the Lions will take swift action.

