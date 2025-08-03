'The niggle was there. It’s actually great to see...I personally love that'

Alex Mitchell says he relished the niggle in Sydney as the Wallabies finally landed a punch on the British and Irish Lions in a fiery Third Test.

The Northampton and England scrum-half admitted the tourists were braced for a backlash after sealing the series in Melbourne, and while the Lions came up short in a 22-12 defeat, Mitchell says the added edge made for the kind of Test match he thrives on.

“[We knew] they were going to come out hard and have a bit of edge. I think there was edge on both sides,” said Mitchell, who got a taste of the action after coming on in the final nine minutes of the contest at the Accor Stadium.

“We really wanted to get the 3-nil and they wanted to get one on the board. It was both ways. The niggle was there.

“It’s actually great to see that, it’s good for the entertainment of the crowd. [I] personally love that. We came out the wrong side today but it was good to see that emotion in there.”

Mitchell was full of praise for Lions head coach Andy Farrell, whose management style has impressed the squad throughout the tour.

“He’s been fantastic. He’s been great with us, he knows how to gauge when the boys need a lie-in or get a later training. He’s a really good man manager and a great motivator as well.”

Mitchell featured in 11 of the games on tour, more than any other player, and has enjoyed working alongside some of the best players in the game, including starting half-back Jamison Gibson-Park.

“100 per cent. You’re at the pinnacle here with players around, so it’s amazing to play and train with these players and someone like Jamison has been awesome. I’ve learned what I can from him, he’s been fantastic. He’s a great lad as well, which also helps.”

Mitchell has enjoyed a stellar 24 months in the sport, reclaiming the England jersey at Test level, winning the Gallagher Premiership with Northampton Saints in 2024 and, now, being an integral part of a successful Lions tour.

“It’s been consistency, keeping my head down and working hard. Obviously been lucky enough to get a few chances with Northampton and England so, I’ve put my hand up there. It’s been a great two years, what I’ve managed to do at the World Cup and the Lions, so probably the two things you want to do.

“I’ve loved it, but there’s hopefully more to come.”

Mitchell also credited Northampton’s fine form for keeping him sharp and confident at the top level.

“It helps to play in a great team and behind a great pack [at Northampton]. The coaches have been fantastic, to give us confidence and let us play how we want to play, so I’ve been a great beneficiary of that.”