Leinster have ruled out centre Garry Ringrose from selection for their upcoming PRO14 derby with Munster at Thomond Park.

Ringrose injured his jaw in the game against Northampton Saints at the weekend and will be unavailable for selection this week, the province have confirmed.

Further injury assessment will be made on three other injured parties from a bruising weekend at the RDS. Rhys Ruddock injured his ribs in the Champions Cup victory and will “be further assessed this week before a final decision is made.”

It’s the same for Harry Byrne who injured his back in the final stages of the warm-up and also undergo a fitness test later in the week.

Jimmy O’Brien, who underwent a HIA following a friendly fire collision, has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

There was good news elsewhere however, with Jack Conan expected to return to training this week after his neck injury and he will “be available for selection this weekend.” Prop Ed Byrne is also set to return to training after his calf injury and he could be selected.

Johnny Sexton (dead leg) and Caelan Doris (calf) were carrying minor injuries but will not be assessed this week as they are on a week off.

No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection:

Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), James Lowe (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring)