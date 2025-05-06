Leigh Halfpenny visits Pro D2 facilities as Harlequins exit approaches

Harlequins full-back Leigh Halfpenny took advantage of his recent weekend off during the European semi-finals to visit Beziers’ training facilities as he plots his next move, according to Midi Olympique.

The Welsh legend, who joined Harlequins last summer on a one-year deal, looks set for another stint in France having played for Toulon between 2014 and 2017.

Having visited their training ground on Saturday before watching Beziers’ Espoirs face Valence Romans at the Stade Raoul-Barrière, Midi Olympique are reporting that the three-time British and Irish Lion tourist is poised to sign a two-year deal with the club.

The move would see the 36-year-old step down a division having previously played in the Top 14 when with Toulon. Then again, Beziers sit in sixth place with two rounds remaining this season, meaning they narrowly hold a promotion play-off spot, though Montauban are level on points with them in seventh (outside the play-offs).

Beziers travel to Montauban this Thursday in what will very likely be the decisive fixture in determining which of the two will be in with a shout of promotion.

Halfpenny could potentially come up against his longstanding Wales and Lions team-mate George North next season, who is nearing the end of his first campaign with Provence. Sitting in fourth, Provence could equally be in the Top 14 next year.

The 105-cap international will not be the only Harlequin heading to France’s second division next season, as lock Irne Herbst will also leave the Stoop for Brive, who sit second in the league currently. Compatriot Dillon Lewis will also be part of the Quins exodus this summer, with a deal to join the Dragons already in place.

This potential transfer would be the latest chapter in Halfpenny’s winding career, which has seen him play club rugby in Wales, England, France and New Zealand.