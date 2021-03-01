5:24am, 01 March 2021

Leicester Tigers have become the latest Gallagher Premiership club to loan out a player to a Super Rugby side in the hope of further developing their skillset. The Welford Road club have confirmed that wing three-quarters Jordan Olowofela will join the Western Force in Perth on loan for the rest of the 2021 Super Rugby AU season.

Olowofela will follow in the footsteps of Harlequins and England centre Joe Marchant, who enjoyed a fruitful stint with the Blues in 2020, making seven appearances for the Super Rugby Aotearoa side.

Speaking on the club’s website, Steve Borthwick said it was a case of giving the youngster valuable game time in a season where opportunities were few and far between.

“In this unique season, with limited opportunities for all players to get game time, this opportunity presents a chance for Jordan to get valuable experience in his development.

“At just 22, Jordan can gain both rugby and life experience in a different environment and culture.

“I am excited to see the progress he makes in Super Rugby and am confident he will represent our club in a way that will make everybody at Tigers proud.

“We are extremely grateful to the Force for presenting this opportunity to a Leicester Tigers player and the productive process in making it happen.”

An England U20s star, Olowofela has made 41 senior appearances for Leicester since he made his senior debut back in 2017: “I am really excited about this opportunity and looking forward to linking up with the Western Force ahead of the new Super Rugby season.

“The chance to live in Australia and test myself in a competition like Super Rugby is exciting and I am grateful the club got me this chance for a new, different challenge and chance to get game time with less chances this Premiership season,” the 22-year-old added.