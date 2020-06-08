4:12pm, 08 June 2020

England centre Joe Marchant will be allowed to remain in New Zealand playing for the Blues while his club Harlequins are following the return to play protocols aimed at getting the Gallagher Premiership back in action in the middle of August.

Marchant is playing in New Zealand with the Blues thanks to an agreement between the two organisations and was due to return in June. While Marchant has been abroad the COVID-19 lockdown has been put in place along with New Zealand’s ban on travel.

Quins general manager Billy Millard revealed Marchant is likely to stay longer and is likely to face a two week quarantine period when he does come back to the UK. Millard said: “We are in pretty heavily dialogue with Joe and the Blues and he went over their to get an experience and got a taste of it and the main reason is that he can bring that confidence and experience back to us.

“He will start some games and he is such a good guy and has a good relationship with both clubs and there is not point in getting him back here if there is a trip wire and he comes back into stage one.

“The two weeks quarantine that is coming in is a big part of it as well and it definitely a case of plus two. He is an integral part of our backline and its flexible. It just depends where we are with our training.”

Marchant has labelled the competition as being “on a different planet” after moving to the Blues from Premiership side Harlequins for the 2020 season. Marchant, who has been capped three times by England, is on a six-month sabbatical with the Auckland club and has starred for Leon MacDonald’s side as they won five of their seven matches before the tournament was suspended by SANZAAR.

He will now have the opportunity to play alongside Dan Carter in the Blues’ star-studded backline.

