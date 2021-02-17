11:56am, 17 February 2021

Steve Borthwick has recruited Leicester-born ex-Scotland U-20s tighthead Will Hurd, who has been a member of the wider Glasgow Warriors training group. Hurd played junior rugby at Ashby, taking part in the Prima Tiger Cup at Mattioli Woods Welford Road as well as attending Tigers camps with Ashby and at Coalville.

With Scottish relatives on his mother’s side, Hurd was selected as part of Scotland’s 2019 U20s for the Six Nations and Junior World Championship in Argentina. He joined his new teammates at the club’s Oval Park training ground this week.

Hurd said: “I know the calibre of players and coaches at Tigers, as well as the experience they have in the game. I’m going to learn a lot here. I want to be a modern-day prop, doing the work up front and also able to be versatile in what I can offer around the pitch in attack and defence.

“It’s going to be tough but I’m looking forward to it, I’m really happy to be here. When I told my mum, she was definitely happy to have me back just half an hour down the road again. My mum, dad and sister are really happy for me, they’re very excited.”

Leicester boss Borthwick added: “Will is a promising young front rower who we are glad to welcome into our squad. He is a local lad who knows the important role Leicester Tigers plays in our community and is very passionate about the club.

“Will is a hard-working, tough player who is committed to improving as a player and contributing to Leicester on and off the pitch. As we continue re-shaping this squad, it’s important to me and everybody at Tigers that we are adding players who know the importance of representing Leicestershire and our supporters as well as ensuring we demonstrate the characteristics of this community and the hard-working people.

“We are confident Will is a player who can develop here at Tigers and is surrounded by experienced, world-class players in his position who he will learn from and improve as he continues to work alongside them as part of our programme.”

