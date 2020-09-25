4:38am, 25 September 2020

France rugby president Bernard Laporte has written another letter downplaying the recent investigation he was taken into police custody earlier this week over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 56-year-old was questioned alongside Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad about his links to the Altrad Group and the alleged preferential treatment he may have given to the Top 14 side when reducing a sanction against them in 2017.

Altrad’s company is not only the shirt sponsor of the French national team, but the billionaire offered financial support in France’s successful bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Former Top 14 star Steffon Armitage guests on the Le French Rugby podcast

Laporte wrote a letter on Facebook earlier this week saying there was a campaign against him in his bid to be re-elected as the president of France rugby in early October, and he has now written a follow-up letter saying that the case against him is “empty”.

The French administrator, who also serves as vice-chairman of World Rugby alongside Bill Beaumont, showed his gratitude for the support he has received this week while dismissing the severity of the case.

Merci pour votre soutienhttps://t.co/t1dStJu0I6 — Bernard Laporte (@BernardLaporte_) September 24, 2020

He said: “I approached these ‘talks’ with serenity. When you have nothing to be ashamed of, you have the strength of truth with you. Justice will do its work and I trust it. I know the truth of my actions and they are all in the best interests of our clubs, without ever being an exception to the rule.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Laporte then turned his attention once again to the upcoming election, adding his ambition to win the women’s World Cup in 2021 and the men’s home campaign in 2023.

The Frenchman seems sure that this investigation will not derail his upcoming bid to secure another term at the head of French rugby, having also won the World Rugby election in May this year as Beaumont’s running mate.

He has faced some criticism since then, largely because he was a member of the working group in the independent-led governance review.

Free to go… for now https://t.co/hHtEx1hrxq — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT