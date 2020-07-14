4:07pm, 14 July 2020

Leicester eyes sore at the pictures emerging from Manchester of Manu Tuilagi in training with Sale Sharks ahead of the Gallagher Premiership season restart have been soothed by the Welford Road confirmation that Jordan Taufua will be staying at the club.

There had been fears that the back row from New Zealand could leave the club in the same way Tuilagi, Telusa Veainu, Noel Reid, Greg Bateman and Kyle Eastmond departed after they decided not to agree to the temporary 25 per cent Covid-19 salary cut becoming permanent.

That quintet’s decision to leave emerged following the passing of a July 1 deadline. However, having been in New Zealand during the lockdown, Taufua was given extra time by Leicester to deliberate as he underwent quarantine following his return to England prior to group training restarting.

It has now been confirmed that the 2019 signing from Crusaders, who made nine appearances for Leicester, has accepted a pay cut and will be part of new head coach Steve Borthwick’s squad when the Premiership resumes next month.

Speaking on the Leicester club website about Tuafua’s decision, director of rugby Geordan Murphy said: “Jordan has said from the outset that he wanted to be a part of Leicester Tigers moving forward.

“He was afforded the extra time so he could be given the same opportunity to meet with us and understand why we have asked the senior playing group and staff, across the club, to assist Leicester Tigers through the effects of the pandemic and into the future.

“Since commencing on July 1, Steve and the coaching staff have done an excellent job of ensuring the full focus of the group has been on the job at hand of resuming the season in mid-August.

“The board, our CEO Andrea Pinchen, head of human resources Matt Johnson and Jan McGinity have helped us navigate this unprecedented time and the necessary changes we needed to implement, allowing for the rugby programme to continue with the hard work required.

“We are entering a new period in the Tigers history with a new-look coaching team, committed group of players and exciting crop of youngsters taking their first steps on their professional rugby journey.

“I have said throughout this process that tough times make tough people and Leicester Tigers will come out the other side with a playing, coaching and staff group of committed individuals who are passionate about this club and want to be a part of seeing it back to where it belongs.”

