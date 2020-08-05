8:18pm, 05 August 2020

Following his impressive return from injury last round, Jordan Petaia will start on the wing with Chris Feauai-Sautia sidelined with a calf injury.

There are three changes to the bench with Queensland pathway product Zane Nonggorr potentially set to make his Super Rugby AU debut this weekend.

An Australian and Queensland U18s/Schoolboys representative, the 19-year-old tighthead prop captained the 1st XV at The Southport School last year and has been a part of the Reds Academy for the past two years.

After debuting against New South Wales in Round 1 last month, lock Tuaina Taii Tualima is back in the 23 this week in place of Ryan Smith.

While Brothers flyer Josh Flook also re-joins the team as a finisher with Petaia in the starting side.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn said: “It’s a great rivalry this – Queensland and New South Wales. There’s plenty of history between the two teams. They’re always a tough opponent and we’re looking forward to the contest.

“Our defence, physicality and the effort from the guys has been great, but we’ve got a lot to improve on moving forward.

“It’s good to have Jordy fit and firing again. For a first hit-out he reminded us how special a player he is with a few special moments in the game that only Jordy can do.

“Zane Nonggorr is an outstanding young man. He’s come through the system here in Queensland and has been working hard in our program. As a group, we congratulate him on his selection this week,” said Thorn.

The Reds will look to retain the Bob Templeton Cup following their drought-breaking victory over New South Wales in Round 1 of Super Rugby AU last month.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisaimi, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, James O’Connor, Scott Malolua, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright, Angus Scott-Young, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Dane Zander. Reserves: Alex Mafi, Jack Straker, Zane Nonggorr, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Bryce Hegarty, Josh Flook.

– Reds Rugby