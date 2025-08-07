Serious doubt over 3 key England players for Rugby World Cup opener

England head coach John Mitchell was happy to be wrong about the length of Marlie Packer’s ban for last weekend’s red card, but could be without three key players for their World Cup opener.

Packer sparked fears about her availability for the first fixture of England’s home World Cup against United States on August 22 after she was sent off in a 97-7 win over Spain for a clumsy clearout on the left leg of full-back Claudia Pena.

Mitchell expected a two-week suspension, which would have ruled former captain Packer out of the USA clash at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, but she will only miss Saturday’s final warm-up fixture away to France after World Rugby handed out a one-match ban.

“Yeah, good outcome wasn’t it? It beat my idea of two weeks, so yeah, pretty good. We’re very happy for Marlie,” Mitchell said, with World Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne fit enough to start against France.

“But that’s done and dusted. That’s gone, that’s fish and chip paper, so we’re onto the next.”

England’s immediate focus is a trip to Stade Guy Boniface to take on old foes France and they will again be missing experienced trio centre Emily Scarratt, wing Claudia Moloney-MacDonald and fly-half Holly Aitchison.

Mitchell revealed Scarratt, who is set to feature in a record-equalling fifth World Cup, is unavailable following a head injury assessment (HIA).

Asked if they would be fit for England’s World Cup opener with USA, Mitchell cryptically replied: “For the tournament, yes.”

A total of 11 changes have been made to the England XV which dismantled Spain by a record score.

Zoe Harrison continues at fly-half, Jess Breach and Megan Jones again get the nod at left wing and outside centre respectively, while Abbie Ward again starts in the second row and captain Zoe Aldcroft returns at blindside flanker.

Full-back Kildunne will make her first appearance since a leg injury ruled her out of England’s final Six Nations fixture against France in April.

“She is ready like everyone else,” Mitchell insisted.

“There are 11 girls who are starting for the first time since we’ve been preparing ourselves going into the tournament. She is like the others, keen as mustard and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

England held on to claim a 43-42 win over France at Twickenham in April to seal another Grand Slam and captain Aldcroft acknowledged they want to maintain their stranglehold over their rivals.

Aldcroft said: “They are obviously a formidable opponent, but it’s important we’re on our top game.

“I think that is why this weekend is going to be so important, just to get that psychological edge and we want to put out a good performance and keep our dominance there.”

