Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
Wednesday
03:05
Thursday
23:00
The Rugby Championship

Joe Schmidt explains the Wallabies pecking order at 10

By AAP
Noah Lolesio of the Wallabies warms up ahead of The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Coach Joe Schmidt admits Noah Lolesio’s hold on the Wallabies’ No.10 has been partly forced by changes around him but he’s happy to see the playmaker learn on the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia pipped Argentina 20-19 in pouring rain in La Plata on Sunday (AEST), Lolesio playing 76 minutes as the Wallabies notched a much-needed Rugby Championship victory to move to 1-2.

The ACT Brumbies five-eighth had halfback Jake Gordon returning inside him and Hamish Stewart debuting at inside centre as a replacement for the injured Hunter Paisami.

Video Spacer

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sums up the win against the All Blacks

Video Spacer

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sums up the win against the All Blacks

Schmidt said those moves meant it would have been problematic to start either Ben Donaldson, who came on for the final five minutes and kicked the match-winning penalty, or Tom Lynagh, ahead of the 24-year-old.

“It’s continuity… if you change a 10 as well you start to get a fragmented approach,” he said.

“We wanted to keep some continuity and grow the confidence that Noah is starting to build.”

Stewart was the Wallabies’ 15th debutant this year, the most they have blooded in a calendar year since 1962. 

“There’s not a lot of room to breath,” said Schmidt.

“That’s a whole team of debutants and we’re trying to build continuity and build some depth.”

The Wallabies scored just one try across two losses to South Africa to begin their Rugby Championship campaign and battled again for fluency in ghastly conditions on Sunday (AEST).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the opening minutes the Wallabies held the ball for 27 phases, but went backwards before Lolesio’s grubber kick was easily picked off.

He also missed a penalty kick on the stroke of halftime and then threw a loose pass to an isolated Nick Frost that cost the Wallabies the lead in a momentum-shifting moment they were able to overcome.

But he also nailed another, tougher penalty kick and would have created the match-winning try had Max Jorgensen hung onto a pass after Lolesio sprinted clear from broken play.

Outside centre Len Ikitau and fullback Tom Wright provided much of the offensive spark behind good work from Australia’s forwards but coach Joe Schmidt still reserved praise for his playmaker. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love the way he backed himself … ran out from his own 22 and almost set up Max Jorgensen for what would have been a fantastic try,” he said.

“Forced a ball to Nick Frost when I think he would have been better off going downtown (with a kick).

“It’s easy for people in a box with a full view to make those decisions but he’s in a swirly, wet, hostile arena and I thought he managed himself really well.

“There’s always things that he’ll pick apart and he’s challenging himself more and more and I like that.”

With Gordon among the Wallabies’ best, Schmidt will weigh up his selection options for a rematch in Santa Fe this weekend. 

Emerging forward Isaac Kailea suffered a head knock in the second half and has been sent home to complete return-to-play concussion protocols.

Queensland Reds prop Zane Nonggorr will join the squad in his absence.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

‘The feeling is mutual’: Springbok Siya Kolisi responds to Ardie Savea

2

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

3

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

4

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

5

‘I’m not gonna lie…’: Ex-All Black Brodie Retallick on playing the Boks

6

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

7

Kansas City Chiefs explain reason for releasing Louis Rees-Zammit

8

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

The Springbok supremo may make the most innovative use of the bench of any coach, in any sport.

FEATURE

Cathal Forde savours a decade of Bundee Aki and Connacht's new identity

The talented midfielder has gone from idolising powerhouse Aki to playing alongside him.

FEATURE

Dylan Richardson: 'Choosing Scotland was the best thing I've ever done'

The Sharks hooker waited almost 1,000 days for his second cap, but can now stake a claim to a Scottish starting jersey.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 2 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

The teams that had an easy run into the semis were Argentina and England. They reached the semi final because the draw put them in easy groups, with the top4 all being together on two sides of the draw. They feel out at the semi final because they only made contact with a top 4 team then instead of at the quarter final. Again a result of the draw.


None of the current players or management in Ireland had experience of making it past a QF. France last did so 12 years previously. 33% chance of an all NH and all SH quarter. But 67% chance of mixed QFs. Neither team but especially Ireland do not wish to be playing a mulitple and recent RWC championj team in a QF.


Nobody said there was a conspiracy just that the draw is a farce, which it is and has been since the inception of the RWC. SA and NZ only tonicing it now. That is why it is being changed.


The draw has been changed but the IRFU need to check when the rankings are being taken from. No point in having the draw a year and a half before 2027 if the rankings the draw is based on is from 2023.


Schedules also need looking at. Ireland and France playing their last pool match in 2015 6 days before facing NZ/Arg was disgraceful. NZ/Arge put up 105 points between them.

Again helping not harming the big teams so no remedial action taken.

197 Go to comments
C
CT 5 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Are you this painful in real life you sound like a old woman with wet panties

197 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 11 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Williams has been great the RC. Deserves a start.

2 Go to comments
M
MB 14 minutes ago
Heavy-hitters: All 10 Premiership squads by weight, height and age

“…coincidentally pretty much the exact same stats as Dowson when he was a player.” That cracked me up. I’m guessing that the Eggchasers guys are going to enjoy these stats, if they notice this article!

1 Go to comments
W
WW 14 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

Sorry Yankee doodle, not everyone can be South African 🤣🤣🤣

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

Where’s the article?

121 Go to comments
M
MB 18 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

I cannot stand the music playing in breaks during sports. They’re doing it at the US Open, as well…maybe we Americans do have to take the blame! 😀

10 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Can’t underestimate how the inclusion of Williams at the expense of Reinach changed the dynamic of the match, it’ll be interesting to see whether he starts or is used as an impact sub this week…

2 Go to comments
M
MB 20 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

That’s interesting. Thanks for the information.

10 Go to comments
T
Terry24 32 minutes ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Amazed you were even able to turn the clue-o-meter on son, if you're that dim. 😉

31 Go to comments
T
Terry24 36 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Wales were not in the top 8 a year before the tournament but received a top 4 spot.

Scotland a top 5 team were given the seeding of a team between 8-12.

Ireland and France two top4 teams were given their seedings from RWC 2019.

Samoa had long broken into teh top 12 but were seeded 4 (as a 12-16).


Every team who moved up the rankings between the RWCs was punished and no team who moved down the rankings were punished. Its Mickey Mouse. A joke.


"So in Terry24's world which is the best side in the world?" Wont be replying to this type of 3rd person jacka$$ query again. Be respectful.

197 Go to comments
A
Ace 40 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Aaaaw, poor naaigie. Can't stop itself from cutting & pasting the same sad lame crap over and over and over and again...


Don't worry, it'll be saturday soon & you & daddy can earn a few bucks on the backseat of mommy's taxi.

20 Go to comments
G
Gman 47 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Ireland took the stuff that was fired at them. Lost the first game. Didn't whinge about and came out stronger and beat SA. They got booed during the game.

Sure , respect the Haka but it's not s sacred cow. It's nothing more than pre-match entertainment. The idea that is an opportunity to get in touch with their ancestors and celebrate their culture is at this stage far fetched.

Keep the Haka, it's entertaining and I don't agree with it being booked.

Roll on the coming season in the N. Hemisphere

20 Go to comments
C
CT 49 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

So in Terry24's world which is the best side in the world?

197 Go to comments
C
CT 52 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Actually it's Afrikaans which isn't Dutch and his English is very good

197 Go to comments
C
CT 54 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Only Terry24's opinion counts

197 Go to comments
C
CT 57 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

you sound like a Frenchie always moaning about everything,the refs fault,the ref prefered the other team,they were lucky Ect Ect Ect boring Terry24

197 Go to comments
C
CT 59 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

sounds like a case of sour grapes

197 Go to comments
C
CT 1 hour ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

You must be the only rugby fan that thinks it's a mickey mouse tourament because your side hasn't won it ,most probably 99.99 percent of rugby fans consider it to be the ultimate accolade except for Terry24 lonely place to be

197 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

I think off turnover and when on back foot the defense needs to drift now. Ireland/France will have seen what NZ did and will expose it too if its not changed. The defense behind the shooters drifts anyway so SA just have everyone drift on that 1st phase off turnover to elimiante the space and reapply rush defense for the next phase.


Both turnovers seemed to be from I guy being tackled firing the ball back to the guy who looked like he was coming in to clear the ruck. Didn't work obviously so that will be eliminate.


I think when teams are changing styles a little you do that against weaker opposition but you consolidate it conservatively against the strong teams. We will see that on Saturday.

My bet is Kriel will still rush but if he is beaten the entire defense will advance/drift to cut out an overlap. Attack will be there but no low percentage plays.

24 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka All Black calls into question Bok fans behaviour and stunt during haka
Search