Joe Schmidt clarifies whether Noah Lolesio remains in Wallabies plans

By Finn Morton reporting from Sydney
Noah Lolesio of the Wallabies warms up ahead of The Rugby Championship match between Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Suncorp Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will continue to prioritise those who have committed to Australian rugby, but that doesn’t have to spell disaster for the likes of Noah Lolesio, who has signed a short-term deal overseas from the end of 2025.

Lolesio is the incumbent starting fly-half for the Wallabies, but after committing to at least one season with a Japanese club, the playmaker’s chances of featuring in the three Test series against the British and Irish Lions might be in doubt.

Schmidt often overlooked those who had penned deals abroad, with Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi and Will Skelton the only overseas-based talent selected to play for the Wallabies during the coach’s first season in charge.

Former Wallaby Matt Burke believes Lolesio won’t be selected to represent the national team in the all-important Test series, and many fans seem to share that opinion. Tom Lynagh and Ben Donaldson have emerged as the front-runners to wear the No. 10 in the wake of this news.

James O’Connor also appears to be in the mix for an incredible Test recall, with the fly-half impressing off the bench for the Crusaders. ‘JOC’ hasn’t played for the Wallabies since 2022, but after scoring the match-winner against the Blues, seems to be in the mix for a return.

Lolesio isn’t the only Wallaby who has decided to take up an opportunity abroad, with Langi Gleeson, Rob Leota and Tom Hooper all set to head off-shore. While all three have all been impressive in Super Rugby Pacific, Schmidt will probably go with other options.

“I think we were pretty consistent last year around prioritising players who’ve committed their future to Rugby Australia but no one’s out of the mix,” Schmidt told reporters at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

“If Noah’s at the top of his game or Langi Gleeson or Tom Hooper or Rob Leota, some of those guys, but at the same time there’s about a dozen guys who are either announced or on their way to being announced, who are staying and will be committing their futures to Rugby Australia.

“We think there’s merit in that because we think we’ll see them out here at the Allianz Stadium or up in Suncorp or across in Perth or in Canberra because we want those players to put a stake in the ground in their Super teams so that we’re strong in Super.

“We know that the stronger our Super base… if (Les Kiss) is doing really good job with the Reds, then that helps the Wallabies because those players get momentum… that belief gets built in those four Super clubs. That’s a great base for us to then springboard into a more confident Wallabies environment.”

After missing out on selection for the Rugby World Cup in 2023, Lolesio began playing for French side Toulon before returning to Australia. Lolesio was a standout with the Brumbies in Super Rugby Pacific and was rewarded with a Test recall under coach Schmidt.

Schmidt named Lolesio in the run-on side for both Tests against Wales in July, before Donaldson was given a chance to start against Georgia. But Lolesio was clearly the team’s first-choice, named in the starting side for five of the six Rugby Championship Tests.

Lolesio wore the No. 10 in all four Tests during the Spring Tour, including the dramatic 42-37 win over England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, and was believed to be a certainty to start against the Lions before the Japanese deal was announced last month.

“Clarity is that we’ll prioritise them but clarity is that nobody is out of the mix,” Schmidt explained.

“If there’s someone we believe that will add value and is clearly outplaying his opponents as far as selection is concerned for the squad.

“We know how tough the Lions is going to be, we know how deep they’re going to go… we’re going to have as close as we, the best group to compete against those guys.”

Comments

1 Comment
H
Head high tackle 6 days ago

I think RA need to work out a selection policy that is locked in. Having “flexibility” doesnt give clarity. I watch a lot of Loloseo play and if Im selecting the Wallabies he probably doesnt make it. Id rate him 3-4 in Aus as a 10, with Donaldson and Lynagh ahead of him, and why go with the guy that wont be here for the international season? If he comes back before the WC then he will be available again.

