8:05am, 13 August 2020

Colourful England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler has announced he has written a book that will be available on October this year. The 30-year-old took to social media to reveal that Loose Head will be about his “comings and goings, ups and downs, rollercoaster of a career to date”.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the most enigmatic characters in the game currently, this may stand alone as something that is quite different from the usual autobiographies that are written.

Already this year the 66-cap England international has found himself in hot water following his now-infamous groin grab of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the Six Nations, for which he received a ten-week ban (that has now passed without Marler missing a game of rugby due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

RugbyPass brings you the latest edition of The Rugby Pod featuring Sale owner Simon Orange

Even in recent weeks, the prop engaged in a minor war of words with former England coach Clive Woodward concerning the England team’s conduct leading into the Rugby World Cup final last year in Yokohama.

It would be wrong to say those were isolated incidents in a colourful career where he has spent more time on the sideline than most.

They say it’s the best book ever written.

I say you can pre-order it now on the link below or get it from bookshops on 1st October. ? https://t.co/ZsLGiZnK4z ?#LooseHead pic.twitter.com/8mFkS42oso — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) August 13, 2020

But the likes of England head coach Eddie Jones have embraced Marler’s character. Despite a short-lived retirement from international rugby in 2018, he has thrived under the Australian, touring with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and playing in the RWC final last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book will be one of quite a few autobiographies released this year from some of England rugby’s most intriguing characters.

Former England captain Dylan Hartley is set to release his book, which is likely to give a great insight into an at times controversial career, while James Haskell is also releasing a slightly more jocular memoir.

Change the record Sir Clive – you should be grateful you can “milk the cow” for another 3 years ? @CliveWoodward https://t.co/m4st23wBgR — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) July 22, 2020