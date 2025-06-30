Jock Campbell re-signs before captaining Reds against Lions

Before Jock Campbell captains the Queensland Reds against the British & Irish Lions this week, the Queensland Rugby Union have announced the four-Test Wallaby has re-committed to the Super Rugby Pacific side for 2026.

Campbell will lead the Reds out onto Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, practically 12 months after the fullback took hold of the team’s captaincy reins against Warren Gatland’s Wales last July.

Australia A coach Rod Seib named Campbell in the starting side last November in a 38-17 loss to England A at Twickenham Stoop in London, and the 30-year-old has continued to impress back at clubland with the Reds.

After starting against Moana Pasifika in round two, Campbell was sidelined until round with a broken wrist, before returning off the bench against the Chiefs in the eighth round. Campbell played 10 of Queensland’s 15 matches this season, including the Qualifying Final.

The Reds showed more signs of growth this season, before falling to the eventual champions on June 6. But with others like Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson and Matt Faessler also recommitting to the Reds, staying in Queensland was an exciting option.

“It’s definitely a good spot to be. A lot of the boys are sticking around and we play a good brand of rugby that keeps improving and makes footy fun,” Campbell said.

“Obviously, there’s motivation in there to rectify some shortcomings from two Friday nights in New Zealand at finals time over the past two seasons.

“We get a lot of trust from the coaches. This is my club and there are just good people around the Reds.

“Becoming more adaptable has been the main improvement this season. We can play with a lot of ball movement to attack or play in a slower, kicking-for-territory-type battle.”

Campbell will lead a new-look Reds side into battle on Wednesday, with six current Wallabies unavailable as they continue to prepare for Fiji. The Reds have welcomed back Faessler and Hunter Paisami from the national squad though, who were released to play in this match.

23-year-old halfback Kalani Thomas will combine with 21-year-old Harry McLaughlin-Phillips in the halves, opposite Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park and Scotland’s Finn Russell. Gibson-Park is one of three potential debutants in the Lions’ 23 to take on the Queenslanders.

The Reds outscored the Lions two tries to one in the corresponding fixture 12 years ago, which included an unforgettable effort from Luke Morahan, but the boot of Owen Farrell saw the touring side home in a classic.

This week’s match will be the latest international rugby opportunity for the Reds squad, who played two matches in Europe before the Super Rugby Pacific season – smashing the Bristol Bears 82-21 before sneaking by Ulster 38-31.

“I think it’s very cool to play in the different types of games that the Reds are doing a great job of adding to the calendar,” Campbell explained.

“We played Wales and Tonga last year (before an end-of-season tour to Japan) and opened this season with a tour to play Bristol and Ulster.

“One-off special events like this game against the Lions do stand out. I came to watch the Wallabies vs Lions Test at Suncorp in 2013 when I was still at school and it has taken this long to come around where I get a chance to play them.”