Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
International

Japan player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series

The Japan team react after huddling prior to the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between South Africa and Japan at Wembley Stadium on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Japan player ratings: The Brave Blossoms were left shell-shocked at Wembley as Eddie Jones’ side were pulverised 61-7 by the world champion Springboks. South Africa’s power game was relentless, and while Japan grabbed a fine individual try through Yoshitaka Yazaki, it was otherwise a long and bruising afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how the Japan players rated:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Kenta Kobayashi – 4.5
Given a torrid time at scrum time against debutant Zachary Porthen, who had him going backwards on multiple feeds. Conceded a penalty try before the break and offered little resistance in the carry.

2. Kenji Sato – 6
Tackled like a demon but was chasing shadows for much of the contest. The lineout faltered under Bok pressure but Sato’s effort couldn’t be faulted.

3. Shuhei Takeuchi – 4
Yellow-carded before half-time after the Japanese scrum collapsed once too often. The tighthead endured a rough outing, with Ox Nché and then Wilco Louw dominating him.

Fixture
Internationals
South Africa
61 - 7
Full-time
Japan
All Stats and Data

4. Jack Cornelsen – 5
Tried to keep his head above water but drowned in the rising Springbok tide. One lineout steal aside, couldn’t impose himself physically and was blown away by the Bok maul.

5. Warner Dearns – 6
Showed his class to pinch two turnovers against the run of play. Quiet with ball in hand but any inroads into the Bokke forwards.

6. Ben Gunter – 5.5
A clumsy challenge on Kolisi saw him carded early in the second half. Couldn’t quite match the physical edge he showed against Australia a week earlier but at least tried to punch through contact.

7. Kanji Shimokawa – 5
A few nuisance moments at the breakdown, but too often found himself carried backwards by Kolisi and Wiese. Lacked the stopping power required at this level.

8. Michael Leitch – 7.5
Again among Japan’s best. Tackled every Bok that moved—and some that didn’t. Kept standards up even as the scoreline ran away. The veteran refuses to fade quietly.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Shinobu Fujiwara – 6
Sharp early on but faded badly under Bok pressure. His box-kicks were routinely charged down or punished on the counter. Replaced on 65 minutes with Japan looking out of ideas.

10. Seungsin Lee – 6
A mixed bag. Landed Japan’s lone conversion but a few too many errors under pressure. Tried to play flat but was repeatedly monstered by Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Kolisi flying out of the line.

11. Tomoki Osada – 5
Made a bright line break in the lead-up to Yazaki’s try but was mostly starved of ball. Struggled to contain Arendse when South Africa went wide.

12. Charlie Lawrence – 4
The DynaBoars centre had a torrid evening defensively, repeatedly carved open by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Cheslin Kolbe cutting against the grain. Offered little with ball in hand and was too easily stepped when South Africa ran their patterns through midfield. A long 60 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Dylan Riley – 5.5
Worked hard defensively but lost his battle with Jesse Kriel. Rarely saw front-foot ball and the Saitama Wild Knight was forced into scramble mode all afternoon.

14. Kippei Ishida – 5
Ran willing support lines but couldn’t lay a hand on Kolbe, who cut through at will. Minimal involvement and limited yardage gained.

15. Yoshitaka Yazaki – 6
Took his try superbly, showing composure and pace when given half a gap. However, was way too leaky at the back, dropping several balls and looking a little brittle when wave after wave of green came crashing.

Replacements:

16. Shodai Hirao – 6
On from 64 minutes. Couldn’t stop the bleeding at scrum time but at least brought some urgency.

17. Ryosuke Iwaihara – 5
On in the same spell and met the same fate—folded in by Louw.

18. Keijiro Tamefusa – 5
Part of a replacement front-row that barely slowed South Africa’s dominance.

19. Tyler Paul – 5.5
Some grunt and intent when he entered the fray but limited impact in such a one-sided contest.

20. Faulua Makisi – 7.5
Excellent cameo. Threw himself into contact and was one of the few to meet Bok collisions head-on. A lone bright spark from the bench.

21. Kenta Fukuda – N/A
Not on long enough to rate.

22. Sam Greene – N/A
Came on late with the result long gone.

23. Tiennan Costley – 5
Saw out the final quarter and had one half-chance down the touchline but otherwise anonymous.

Related

Joe Schmidt calls out England's 'gamesmanship' after defeat

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt has labelled England's pre-match queries over his side's rucking as "gamesmanship" following their 25-7 loss at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium. 

Read Now


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
2

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

3

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

4

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
5

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
6

Ardie Savea concedes All Blacks camp 'on edge'

1
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 11 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 15 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 22 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 27 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 32 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 33 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 44 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 54 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 58 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.